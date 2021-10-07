Chickens find their way into Burney’s art

PINEVILLE, Mo. — Cartoon chickens have made their way into Anita Burney’s heart. She thinks the little, funny, fluffy friends should be depicted in art. Her work on display features the little creatures, along with fresh-faced pumpkins, multi-dimensional art, steampunk art, watercolor, acrylic pours, doodle art and more. The McDonald County artist owns and operates Bear Hollow Hobby Studio on Highway E. She’s found a welcoming forum at Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner Farmers Market, where she shows her art on Saturday mornings.