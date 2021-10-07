CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Hides Positive Pregnancy Test in McDonald’s Ice Cream

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a man who just wanted to enjoy one of his favorite foods…but his wife had other plans. She ordered a McDonald’s ice cream for him, but before bringing it back to the table she hid her positive pregnancy test inside it! As I’m sure you can guess, he starts chowing down on the cone. And while the sister next to him picks up on the hints pretty quick, it takes the husband a while to find what’s hidden inside!

