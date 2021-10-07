CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valve tears open the Steam Deck so you don’t have to #Gaming @jaypeters @verge

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIFixit usually does teardown videos, but for the new Steam Deck, Valve has done the work ahead of time. “Even though it’s your PC — or it will be once you’ve received your Steam Deck — and you have every right to open it up and do what you want, we at Valve really don’t recommend that you ever open it up,” a Valve representative said in the video. “The Steam Deck is a very tightly designed system, and the parts are chosen carefully for this product with its specific construction, so they aren’t really designed to be user-swappable.”

