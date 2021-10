We know that the Warzone Haunting event is on its way while we progress through October towards Halloween, as several teases have been made as part of the introduction to Warzone Season 6. It's also not a huge surprise that we'd get a follow up to last year's Haunting of Verdansk event, which saw spooky changes to the map, horror-themed challenges and items to unlock, and even the opportunity to become a zombie so you could terrorize your living opponents! There's still a shroud of mystery over what exactly is happening for Halloween in 2021, but if you're looking for information on the Warzone Haunting event then here's everything we know so far.

