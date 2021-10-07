CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Wallpaper Collection Features Illustrations of Small Businesses

By Eva Recinos
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe right wallpaper pattern can transform a room ​and​ reflect your personality. With this in mind, Yelp recently teamed up with Chasing Paper for a project that specifically honors New York, San Francisco, and Austin. So you can show off your love for a city as a local or frequent visitor.

Yelp Launches Limited-Edition Wallpaper Collection Benefiting Small Businesses in Collaboration With Chasing Paper

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021-- Today, Yelp announced a new collaboration with home decor brand Chasing Paper to introduce a series of three wallpaper prints featuring beloved small businesses across the country, with proceeds benefiting nonprofits that support local entrepreneurs and business communities. The collection features unique prints made up of sketches of iconic and highly-rated small businesses in three cities: New York City, San Francisco and Austin. Waterloo Records in Austin, TX, Liholiho Yacht Club in San Francisco and Books are Magic in Brooklyn, NY, are among the 36 businesses featured. All of Yelp’s contributions to the collaboration and a portion of Chasing Paper’s proceeds will go back to supporting local businesses. The Yelp x Chasing Paper Small Business Wallpaper was designed by graphic designer and illustrator Amanda Giuffre of Noun New York, and produced by Chasing Paper. It is available for purchase starting today at www.ChasingPaper.com with prices starting at $90 for traditional wallpaper.
Yelp and Chasing Paper have a new wallpaper highlighting small businesses in NYC

Yelp has teamed up with home decor brand Chasing Paper to create a series of three wallpaper prints featuring beloved small businesses in San Francisco, NYC, and Austin, with 10 percent of proceeds benefitting a select charity in each city. The New York City print highlights spots like Amy Ruth’s, Di Fara Pizza, Jim’s Shoe Repair, and Books are Magic, and its sales will support Hot Bread Kitchen. The trio of fun wallpapers was designed by Amanda Giuffre of Noun New York.
