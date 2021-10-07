This Wallpaper Collection Features Illustrations of Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021-- Today, Yelp announced a new collaboration with home decor brand Chasing Paper to introduce a series of three wallpaper prints featuring beloved small businesses across the country, with proceeds benefiting nonprofits that support local entrepreneurs and business communities. The collection features unique prints made up of sketches of iconic and highly-rated small businesses in three cities: New York City, San Francisco and Austin. Waterloo Records in Austin, TX, Liholiho Yacht Club in San Francisco and Books are Magic in Brooklyn, NY, are among the 36 businesses featured. All of Yelp’s contributions to the collaboration and a portion of Chasing Paper’s proceeds will go back to supporting local businesses. The Yelp x Chasing Paper Small Business Wallpaper was designed by graphic designer and illustrator Amanda Giuffre of Noun New York, and produced by Chasing Paper. It is available for purchase starting today at www.ChasingPaper.com with prices starting at $90 for traditional wallpaper.
