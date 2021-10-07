CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

American marines have been in Taiwan training troops for at least a year, US officials reveal

The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cY2Ts_0cK4WMDg00

US troops are in Taiwan, where they have been operating for at least a year, American defence officials revealed on Thursday.

The revelation, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, comes as China’s military has been pressuring Taiwan in recent days and worrying local officials about the potential for conflict or an accidental strike.

According to the newspaper, a contingent of US Marines are working with Taiwanese forces on small-boat training, while a separate special operations group is working with Taiwanese ground forces.

Dozens of Chinese jets and other military aircraft have entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone over the past few days, which includes part of the Chinese mainland due to the island’s proximity to China.

The flybys have prompted warnings from Taiwanese and US officials, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki urging China to back off from her podium on Monday.

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan," she said. "We have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. That's why we'll continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability."

Her comments come as President Joe Biden reaffirmed the US’s commitment to the “One China” agreement, which recognises Beijing as the sole authority in China but allows the US to arm and support the government of Taiwan as well.

More follows...

Comments / 4

Related
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

US should warn China: Target the Australian mainland, we'll target yours

Responding to the new "AUKUS" security agreement , China says it will target the Australian mainland in the event of war. In an editorial on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda newspaper the Global Times didn't hold back. "Once the Australian army fights the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea," it warned , "military targets in Australia will inevitably become targets of Chinese missiles. Since Australia has become an anti-China spearhead, the country should prepare for the worst." The Global Times clarified that "China will certainly punish [Australia] with no mercy."
POLITICS
The Independent

Satellite images show China deployed fighter jets designed for electronic warfare to airbases near Taiwan

China’s military is expanding its airbases near Taiwan by deploying its new fighter jets, which are designed for electronic warfare, according to satellite imagery and a People’s Liberation Army source.China has sent a record number of warplanes, 148 in just the past week, to the island’s air defence identification zone as part of its strategy to ramp up its military intimidation of the self-ruling democracy and test its air defences.On Monday, a record 56 Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan’s airspace, prompting Taipei’s defence ministry to scramble its air defence system and issue warnings. The show of force marked the fourth...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Biden Says He and China's Xi Agree to Abide by Taiwan Agreement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the "Taiwan agreement", as tensions have ratcheted up between Taipei and Beijing. "I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree ... we'll abide by...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marines#Taiwan Strait#American Marines#The Wall Street Journal#Taiwanese#Chinese#White House
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: 4 Chinese warships off Alaskan coast; US military releases photos

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships traveled within 46 miles of Alaska’s Aleutian Island coast last month and were photographed by U.S. Coast Guard images released on Sunday. The images, taken by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, spotted the Chinese ships on Aug. 30 inside the U.S. exclusive economic...
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
theaviationgeekclub.com

‘If they are not scared, let’s meet in the sky:’ China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

283K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy