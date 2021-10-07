ON THE MOVE
Cancer Alliance Naples announced that Neftali Feliciano has been appointed the new CEO of the organization. An experienced leader, he will succeed Kevin Dolan and has immediately assumed responsibilities. Mr. Neftali has been a successful financial advisor who is equally committed to volunteering in the community. He has always believed in “paying it forward.” He previously served on CAN’s board of directors for two 3-year terms and served on the executive committee as governance chair and treasurer.naples.floridaweekly.com
Comments / 0