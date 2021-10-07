CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancer Alliance Naples announced that Neftali Feliciano has been appointed the new CEO of the organization. An experienced leader, he will succeed Kevin Dolan and has immediately assumed responsibilities. Mr. Neftali has been a successful financial advisor who is equally committed to volunteering in the community. He has always believed in “paying it forward.” He previously served on CAN’s board of directors for two 3-year terms and served on the executive committee as governance chair and treasurer.

Community News

On the Move: Management Moves & Deaths

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra has appointed Kenneth Bean to the position of Georg and Joyce Albers-Schonberg Assistant Conductor. Bean will serve as cover conductor for music director Rossen Milanov and will begin rehearsals as conductor of the Symphonic Orchestra of the Youth Orchestra of Central Jersey (YOCJ), PSO’s youth orchestra partner. A key component of his role will be connecting with audiences and young musicians.
PRINCETON, NJ
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sandiegomagazine.com

San Diego Humane Society Gala Raises Over $1 Million

Roughly 600 people and 200 pets showed off their old Hollywood glam at San Diego Humane Society’s 35th annual Fur Ball gala. The event on the SDHS campus in Morena raised more than $1 million to give San Diego pets and wildlife a second chance. The evening included live entertainment, an auction, and a vegetarian meal prepared by chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grill.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
Florida Weekly

Lee Homeless Coalition to host 16th annual fundraiser

To help raise funds and awareness to end homelessness, the Lee County Homeless Coalition hosts its 16th annual Dinner and Silent Auction from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The event takes place at the Crowne Plaza located at 13051 Bell Tower Dr. in Fort Myers. Tickets are $75 for coalition...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

South Seas acquired by Timbers, Wheelock Street Capital and Ronto Group

Timbers Company, Wheelock Street Capital and The Ronto Group have announced the joint acquisition of South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island. “At Timbers Company, we are actively looking for exceptional properties like South Seas Island Resort to diversify our offerings and expand our footprint,” said Timbers CEO Greg Spencer. “For more than two decades, we have been successfully developing, selling and operating master-planned resorts around the world and are delighted to add this iconic coastal Florida property to our collection of diverse destinations.
MIAMI, FL
Florida Weekly

It began in Florida 500 years ago, with Ponce de León

Jim Handley, executive vice president of the Florida Cattlemen’s Association, enjoys telling his cowboy friends in Texas and Oklahoma “they don’t have anything on us,” he said. “We had the first cattle in North America.”. He’s proud of what the Florida cattle industry has become and proud of the history...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Physicians Primary Care opens new Fort Myers office

Physicians Primary Care of Southwest Florida has opened a new adult medicine office in the Burks Plaza at 13195 Metro Parkway, Fort Myers. Services offered include complete comprehensive care and treatment, disease prevention, health promotion, and annual physicals. Physicians practicing at the new location include Dr. Jorge Valenzuela and Dr....
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

1520 Broadway, downtown Fort Myers; 239-243-8137 or www.seedandbeanmarket.com. You literally can chill at Seed & Bean Market, courtesy of its CBD products. And its restaurant boasts CBD and hemp baked goods, as well as entrees that vary from alligator to beef tips to lobster pasta. Breakfast is available seven days a week, and Seed & Bean has extended its dinner hours to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Added bonus: There are tables outside, as well as inside. And if you’re in Venice, you can enjoy Seed & Bean’s new location, at 116 W. Venice Ave.
FORT MYERS, FL
GOBankingRates

22 Companies That Hire at $15 an Hour

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor -- a rate that barely constitutes a living wage in many states. A family of four relying upon the minimum wage...
RETAIL
Florida Weekly

Ranchers carry on history, family legacies

This is a tale of two ranches. They are completely different, but each provides a brief glimpse into the cattle rancher’s way of life and a window into the ecosystem services they provide — benefits conservationists consider vital to protect remaining Florida ranchlands from development. They are only two of the more than 15,000 cattle ranches, large and small, that make up Florida’s 500-year-old cowboy culture.
AGRICULTURE
Florida Weekly

Naples entrepreneurs make no-barnacle promise to boaters

Barnacles are the bane of boaters, forcing owners to sideline their boats for paint jobs several times a year. But a group of Naples entrepreneurs promise you’ll never need to haul your boat out to scrape and paint the hull in dry dock due to the pesky mollusks ever again. Pelican Coatings’ specially formulated, patented ceramic-based coating utilizes technology commonly used in the automotive industry to protect a vehicle’s paint, which can be used on boats to prevent barnacles, salt water and seaweed from damaging the hull with routine preventative cleaning.
NAPLES, FL
WTAJ

Sheetz among Fortune’s 75 Best Large Workplaces for Women

(WTAJ) — Sheetz was recently announced by a popular business magazine as being one out of 75 best companies in the U.S. for women. Fortune, a multinational business magazine, ranked the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain 64th on their 75 Best Large Workplaces for Women list with over 58% of women employed with the company. Sheetz […]
BUSINESS
Florida Weekly

500 YEARS

IT ALL BEGAN THAT WINTER DAY in 1521 when Ponce de León came ashore near Charlotte Harbor on Southwest Florida’s coast, looking to create a permanent settlement. It was his second voyage to the land he had dubbed La Florida and this time he had 200 men, about 50 horses and six cattle, hardy Andalusian stock that came from Spain. They were the first cattle to arrive in North America and became the foundation of what became Florida cattle ranching.
AGRICULTURE
Florida Weekly

Lee Health celebrates inclusivity with Project SEARCH

At Lee Health, we are committed to creating and sustaining an inclusive workplace where people of different ages, ethnicities, religious and cultural backgrounds, and with various skills and abilities can be successful. This month, as we join companies and organizations across our country to recognize National Disability Employment Awareness Month, we are also celebrating five years of hosting and facilitating Project SEARCH. This one-year transition from school to work program helps high school students with intellectual or developmental disabilities develop life and work skills appropriate for competitive employment. Project SEARCH is also supported by The School District of Lee County, Center for Independent Living and Vocational Rehabilitation.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Commission approves on-demand transit service in Bonita area

A pilot program for mobility-on-demand transit service in the Bonita Springs area has the green light from the Lee County Commission. The ULTRA On Demand mini-bus will take riders anywhere within three-fourths of a mile from the existing Route 150, which will no longer operate as a fixed route. The...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL

