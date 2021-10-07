CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Apple CarPlay could control more parts of your vehicle in the future

By Richard Lawler
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since it was introduced in 2015, Apple CarPlay has represented a notable upgrade over the user interfaces most cars have by default, but many of our concerns about it, and Android Auto, come up due to their limitations. Newer features like dual-screen support and third-party apps like Google Maps could help, but there are still huge parts of the driving experience that exist outside of Apple’s control panel. Now, Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg that Apple’s “IronHeart” push envisions tying settings like climate controls, seat positioning, and even specific surround sound tweaks to your iPhone.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Guide

Chrome under hacker attack — how to update ASAP

Google patched Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux Monday (Sept. 13) to fix two zero-day flaws being actively used by hackers in attacks. Nine other vulnerabilities were also fixed. You'll want to update your browser ASAP to make sure you're not a sitting duck. To update Chrome in Windows or...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Apple’s 2020 iPad Air is down to its lowest price yet today

Apple’s fourth-generation iPad Air with a refreshed design and USB-C charging instead of Lightning is down to its best price yet at Amazon. You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi model in the color of your choosing for $489 — $10 less than the starting price for the new iPad Mini that has a similar design. For the price, you’re getting a far bigger tablet. If you’ve been in the market for a high-end iPad but don’t want to put down iPad Pro-levels of cash, this could be exactly what you’re after. Read our review.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple has incredibly exciting plans for the future of CarPlay

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Apple has been working on its own vehicle project for years, but the electric, self-driving Apple Car rumor returned to the spotlight late last year. Since then, we saw a flurry of reports detailing Apple’s renewed interest in manufacturing its own automobile. Reports even mentioned Hyundai and Kia as potential partners, but the rumors reportedly killed the deal. While it’s unclear when the Apple Car will be ready for mass consumption and if Apple will partner with a traditional carmaker or go...
ELECTRONICS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2022 Infiniti Q60 adds wireless Apple CarPlay

The Nissan 370 gets redesigned next spring but the car's corporate cousin, the Infiniti Q60, soldiers on without any inkling of a potential successor on the horizon. Infiniti still has some years as the current Q60 has only been with us since 2017. It now enters the 2022 model year, with the only change being the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay across the range. Android Auto is also supported, via USB connection.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Automotive#Google Maps#Bloomberg#Gm#Ui#Homekit#Api#Sirikit
Wired

How to Use the Focus Tool on Your Apple Devices—and Get More Done

Sometimes it's hard to focus. When you have a dizzying number of screens pinging around you, they can be more distracting than helpful. But if some of those screens run one of the new versions of Apple's operating systems—iOS 15, iPadOS 15, WatchOS 8, and MacOS Monterey—there's a tool to make things easier.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

HomePod could gain touch-sensitive fabric & more convenient controls

Apple is working on fabrics that can contain touch-sensitive materials, and display controls, so that the protective case around a future HomePod mini could feature extra functionality. The HomePod mini, like the original HomePod before it and perhaps future ones to come, have a touch-sensitive panel at the top. It's...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Why your next TV could very well cost a lot more

If you’ve been waiting to buy a new TV in hopes that the price might drop, you’ve probably noticed that the exact opposite has been happening. Many TVs (and other electronics) have seen big price increases over the past six months. In fact, we’ve had to take the unusual step of revising several of our Best TVs lists to remove models that no longer fall under our price categories, like Best 4K TVs under $500 and Best 4K TVs under $1,000.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
TechCrunch

Your iPhone could eventually control your car’s climate and seats

IronHeart is still early in development, according to the tipsters, and would require partnerships with car brands. Apple has declined to comment. An initiative like this could extend Apple’s presence in cars far beyond limited technologies like CarPlay or its more recent CarKey feature. While it’s not necessarily part of the company’s long-rumored electric car strategy, it could give the company experience with more aspects of cars and help with any in-house vehicle development.
CELL PHONES
T3.com

Apple CarPlay bug causing misery for iOS users

The rollout of the relatively new iOS 15 hasn't been plain sailing thanks to a bad run of bugs and glitches. Though teething problems are to be expected in the months that follow the launch of a new OS, several of these issues have begun to affect CarPlay. Various users...
CELL PHONES
imore.com

Bloomberg: Apple wants to expand CarPlay to control A/C, interact with car instruments, and more

Apple is reportedly working to extend CarPlay behind its current usage. Future plans could see CarPlay control in-car A/C systems, link to instrument clusters, and more. Apple is working to expand CarPlay's reach beyond playing music and showing maps, according to a new report. Instead, Apple wants CarPlay to be able to control things like in-car A/C while also being able to interact with dashboard systems and instrument clusters, too.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

How to control Apple Watch volume

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission when you buy through our links. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Setting up yourApple Watch with a new iPhone can mean its sounds are at full volume, and so is Siri. Here's how to quieten them down.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
idownloadblog.com

Controlling air conditioning, adjusting seats and other new features allegedly coming to CarPlay

New CarPlay features for deeper in-car integration that Apple is allegedly developing as we speak reportedly include, among others, controlling air conditioning and adjusting seats. STORY HIGHLIGHTS:. Apple apparently is working on a deeper integration for CarPlay. New capabilities reportedly include control for core car functions. This may include managing...
ELECTRONICS
Truth About Cars

Report: Apple Wants iPhone to Have More Control Over Cars

Most of us have synced our phones to a vehicle to play music, unwittingly funneling personal information to the manufacturer in the process. But only an elite few have used their mobile device to digitally summon an automobile out of a garage or remotely tell it to pre-condition interior temperatures to the desired specification. However, that’s likely going to be the future and Apple would very much like to be leading the charge.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Apple Plans to Expand In-Dash CarPlay Features: Report

Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report smartphone interface CarPlay, which lets customers control entertainment and navigation through their dashboards is looking to expand its features to the entire car, even as plans for Apple car face setbacks. The news was first reported by Bloomberg. The tech giant is...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy