Robust Technology Platform Drives Today’s Successful Collision Repair Centers for CARSTAR Owner Jason Wong

Anthony Rotoli is the CEO of Terra Dotta, a leader in global education engagement solutions. Software and technology user groups as we know them today have been in existence since the 1950s with the IBM mainframe. However, today’s user groups have evolved tremendously and are often driven by established technology providers of all sizes with more formalized interactions designed to help the organization learn much more from its users than ever before. This dynamic presents an unparalleled opportunity to not only build stronger symbiotic relationships with users but also to uncover nuanced product findings and industry trends. At their core, user groups exist to facilitate knowledge-sharing and communication among individuals who use the same technology, so providing a frictionless forum to share and receive information is critical.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO