Los Angeles, CA

Gold’s Gym SoCal Plans to Substantially Grow and Elevate its Network by 2025, Beginning with Upcoming New Openings and Upgrades for Existing Facilities

By Gold's Gym
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned franchise announces three new gyms slated to open between now and early 2022, while major updates ensue for eight existing locations. October 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - Gold’s Gym SoCal today announced plans to significantly grow its network over the course of the next four years beginning with three new gym openings set to occur by early 2022, in addition to expanding and renovating eight existing gyms between now and the close of 2022.

