New York City, NY

Pokeworks Charges Back into NYC, Completes Home Market Reopenings

By Pokéworks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoke Concept Opens Three Locations in NYC, Boosts Post-Pandemic Brand Expansion. October 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // New York City - Pokeworks announces the reopening of its Grand Central location in Manhattan, located at 117 E 41st St., representing the completion of the brand’s reopening to New York City residents. Following a pandemic-induced closure, on September 13 the Grand Central Pokeworks restaurant will once again welcome the NYC community to try its unique and flavorful poke creations. To celebrate this milestone, Pokeworks will be offering merchandise giveaways for first-in-line foodies all week long.

