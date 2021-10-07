CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Lowcountry Food Bank Foundation and Endowment Established to Support Long-Term Viability of Organization

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lowcountry Food Bank announced today the establishment of the Lowcountry Food Bank Foundation and the Patricia S. Walker Endowment to provide a permanent, sustainable source of income to supplement annual dollars raised by the Lowcountry Food Bank. The creation of the new 501(c)(3) Foundation was unanimously approved by the Lowcountry Food Bank Board of Directors in fall 2020.

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt

BEIRUT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gunfire in Beirut killed at least fiveLebanese Shi'ites in what authorities said was an attack on protesters who were going to take part in a demonstration called by Hezbollah to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's port explosion. The shooting on a...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
NBC News

Prince William tells billionaires: Forget space race and focus on saving Earth

LONDON — Prince William delivered an apparent jab at the billionaire space race Thursday, saying the world's greatest minds should be more focused on saving Earth than looking beyond our planet's horizons. In an interview with the BBC that aired early Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge warned of a "rise...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Walker
CBS News

Man armed with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway, police say

Stockholm, Sweden — A man armed with a bow fired arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town Wednesday, killing five people before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the community of Kongsberg, near the capital of Oslo, said there was "a confrontation" between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other people were wounded and hospitalized in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy