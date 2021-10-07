Lowcountry Food Bank Foundation and Endowment Established to Support Long-Term Viability of Organization
The Lowcountry Food Bank announced today the establishment of the Lowcountry Food Bank Foundation and the Patricia S. Walker Endowment to provide a permanent, sustainable source of income to supplement annual dollars raised by the Lowcountry Food Bank. The creation of the new 501(c)(3) Foundation was unanimously approved by the Lowcountry Food Bank Board of Directors in fall 2020.holycitysinner.com
