US Department of Justice creates cryptocurrency enforcement unit

Where are law enforcement officers leaving to? Historically we have seen younger officers leave their department, such as myself, for other departments, federal agencies and non-law enforcement careers in general compared to officers with 10 years of experience or more. There is never a “typical working day” for any law enforcement officer in the world. Days are long and drag on longer than your shift is slotted for. A 10-hour shift will be a 12-hour shift and so on. As an officer, your off time is often tied up being in court, or in training and with crime increasing, the chance of you being called in on your day off is increasing. More importantly, with ambush style attacks up 91% over the past year, the big question is who would want to be a police officer right now?

