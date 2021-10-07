CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Department of Justice creates cryptocurrency enforcement unit

By Kim Lyons
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Department of Justice has created a team to investigate cryptocurrency-related crime. The National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET) will handle investigations of “crimes committed by virtual currency exchanges, mixing and tumbling services, and money laundering infrastructure actors,” the agency said in a news release. Mixing and tumbling services can obscure the source of a cryptocurrency transaction, by mixing it with other funds.

