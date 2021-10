The public is invited to the Off Track Gallery Saturday, Oct. 16, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., celebrating Art Night receptions sponsored by by the City of Encinitas. The reception at the Off Track Gallery showcases the artwork of its membership but also art by veterans who are invited to show their work at this special show. The participating veterans are: Kay Teeters, U.S. Army; Ruben Hinojosa, U.S. Navy; Gregg Sindici, U.S. Navy; Caroline Walsh, U.S. Coast Guard; Tim Pratt, U.S. Air Force; Tony Velez, U.S. Marines; Michael Dicken, U.S Army; Mike Stevens, U.S. Marines; James Boyd , U.S. Marines; Reginald Green, U.S.Navy; Danny Salzhandler, U.S. Army; Reginald Green, U.S.Navy; and Pat Harrington, U.S. Marines.

