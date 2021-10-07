CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Hilton & Bluestone Lane Brew Up New Food and Beverage Offerings to Meet the Evolving Needs of Travelers

By Tempo by Hilton
franchising.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTempo by Hilton signs first-of-its-kind consulting partnership with Bluestone Lane to develop comprehensive food and beverage program. October 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // MCLEAN, Va. - As part of its commitment to providing guests with innovative food and beverage offerings, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced a partnership between its Tempo by Hilton brand and Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired premium coffee roaster, café and lifestyle brand. The collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind partnership, with Hilton and Bluestone Lane co-creating unique on-property food and beverage experiences together at Tempo by Hilton hotels, showcasing the award-winning Bluestone Lane food and beverage offerings, including coffee, juice and tea and other branded products.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Groundwork Kitchen, A Restaurant Offering Free Culinary Training, Is Now Fully Operational With Dining Room Open

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s part restaurant, part culinary program. Groundwork Kitchen opened back in July offering takeout and delivery, but with the opening of their dining room, they are fully operational. They’re also moving full steam ahead with their 12-week culinary arts program, a free program that provides students the knowledge needed to work in the foodservice and hospitality industry. Both the culinary program and restaurant is a social enterprise and expansion of the nonprofit Paul’s Place, which has been working to improve the quality of life in Southwest Baltimore for the past 38 years. Groundwork Kitchen fits that model perfectly, providing culinary...
BALTIMORE, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Bluestone Lane opens first Virginia cafe at The Boro

Step aside, Starbucks: Tysons has a new option for residents looking for a cup of coffee to start their day. Bluestone Lane officially opened the doors of its cafe at The Boro yesterday (Wednesday), marking the first foray into Virginia for the New York-based but Australia-inspired company. Located at 1671...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Guardian

Food & Beverage Team Member

The Hours: 15 hours per week. We would need you to be able to work full days in the week as well as a full day on one of the weekend days. The hours available to you will increase as we get busier and during school holidays and Bank Holidays.
JOBS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Bluestone Lane inks a co-branding deal with Hilton

Bluestone Lane has loaded its development pipeline with at least 11 more U.S. sites through a deal to offer its signature drinks and menu items within a new line of “lifestyle” hotels being introduced by Hilton. Under the arrangement, Tempo by Hilton properties will exclusively feature Bluestone-brand coffee, tea and...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Beverage#Fresh Food#Coffee Shops#Coffee Bar#Tempo#Australian
Eater

Zoiglhaus Brewing Company Transforms Into a Full-Blown Food and Beverage Hub

Southeast Portland brewery Zoiglhaus is leveling up. The brewery, known for its German-style beers and food, has been slowly expanding its offerings and building out a hub they’re calling The Zed, which will include a food hall, cocktail bar, farmers market, and brewery. The lineup at the Zed’s food hall is currently limited to Sherpa Kitchen, which slings its momos in the space; the team at Zoiglhaus is in talks with other potential vendors, including Hawaiian and barbecue businesses. The cocktail bar, called the Zephyr Lounge, is serving drinks like a chai-infused vodka cocktail with almond milk and Kahlua, as well as other highballs, shaken cocktails, and pint drinks. Finally, the Lents farmers market will start to set up in the Zed in the rainy months.
RESTAURANTS
Oroville Mercury-Register

Chase Center’s 50+ new food and drink offerings starting this week

Ice cream paninis. Elote corn nachos. Vegan loco moco. The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center have offered a dizzying array of food and drink options since the arena opened in San Francisco’s Mission Bay in 2019. But starting this week, just in time for the first preseason game, they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
UpNorthLive.com

Workshop Brewing Company to bring in new food service

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One Northern Michigan brewing company took some unconventional steps to make sure folks have something special to bite with every sip of suds. After Workshop Brewing Company in Downtown Traverse City lost two key kitchen employees, it decided to temporarily stop its own food...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
milestomemories.com

New Hilton Grand Vacations Offer for Vegas and Orlando

New Hilton Grand Vacations Offer for Vegas and Orlando. We have written about timeshare offers a lot lately, and Mark even took a trip to Orlando to do a Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) offer. Ryan did one recently as well. Now there is a new offer for two destinations, with...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Travel + Leisure

Delta Announces New Beverage Offerings With Wine, Vodka Options From Women- and Black-owned Brands

Delta Air Lines is amping up its beverage service for October, with eight new premium options like spiked seltzer, rosé, classic cocktails, and more available for purchase. In time with the changing of the seasons, Delta is bringing aboard Breckenridge Brewery's Cookie Porter Beer which includes notes of shortbread cookie, cinnamon, nutmeg, coffee, malt, and vanilla, making it the perfect autumn treat. It'll be available on domestic flights through the end of the year.
FOOD & DRINKS
franchising.com

SONIC Drive-In Brings Iconic Flavors to Retail with Launch of New Singles-To-Go Drink Mixes

October 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // SONIC® Drive-In is debuting SONIC Drink Mix Singles-To-Go in its wildly popular Cherry Limeade, Ocean Water®, and Strawberry Lemonade flavors. The introduction of the new drink mixes is SONIC’s latest innovation to offer fans access to the iconic flavors they love when they’re unable to visit one of the brand’s more than 3,500 Drive-In locations.
RETAIL
hospitalitynet.org

Moving at the speed of social trends in the food and beverage industry

Throughout the pandemic, food and beverage companies have weathered surges in demand, rapid fluctuations in consumer buying habits, and the complexities of the global supply chain. Without complete enterprise-wide visibility or collaboration, shifting gears and adapting to trends in the market can seem insurmountable. How can you modernize to keep...
MARKETS
Robb Report

Hillary Sterling and Danny Meyer Open a Bold New Wood-Fired Italian Restaurant in NYC

Hillary Sterling spent much of her summer in the basement of Marta, Union Square Hospitality’s Roman-inspired, wood-fired restaurant on East 29th Street. For months, she tested focaccias and pastas and perfected a citrusy, olive oil-poached insalata di mare; and, finally, Sterling has emerged six avenue blocks west at light-filled, terrace-wrapped, 120-seat Ci Siamo. Tucked into Hudson Yards’ Manhattan West development, Ci Siamo is USHG’s first restaurant opening since the pandemic, and Sterling, who previously ran the kitchen at Vic’s in Nolita, is the only executive chef in collective USHG memory who’s been recruited from outside the organization. Danny Meyer & Co....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebeveragejournal.com

Best Beverage Offers Italy’s Vistorta Wines

Best Beverage welcomed wine selections from the Brandolini family’s Vistorta estate, in Italy’s Friuli-Venezia Giulia region. A portion of the estate is dedicated to vineyards comprised primarily of Pinot Grigio, Merlot and Friulano, while other grapes are also grown in smaller proportions among the vines. Brandino Brandolini, who founded the winery in his homeland after a stint at Bordeaux’s Château Greysac, put his efforts into saving the estate’s old vines and turning operations to organic farming practices, creating a modern, efficient vine-growing company. The 19th century estate villa and its farming buildings, the granary, stalls and cellars, were constructed by Guido Brandolini, who dedicated his life to Vistorta and its agriculture. New Vistorta wines to Rhode Island include its dry white wines: Pinot Grigio from D.O.C. Friuli Grave, Pinot Grigio Ramato, a beautifully copper-colored skin-contact white, and a 100% Friulano. For reds, Vistorta offers the lighter, super-fresh Stomo Merlot and the bigger, richer Merlot IGT, which showcases Brandino’s Bordeaux background.
DRINKS
foodlogistics.com

Food and Beverage Supply Chain Sustainability is Here to Stay

Do you ever think back to a time not long ago when food and beverage (F&B) supply chain management was difficult, but there was a sense of humble optimism and a firm belief that you controlled your own destiny? Your business understood where innovation was required and where execution was lagging. The focus was on education, building consensus and developing financial business justification for improvement initiatives. However, once the plan was approved, you implemented modern supply chain planning capabilities. And, there were difficult days addressing challenges like:
INDUSTRY
WJLA

Healthy'ish Food + Beverage Re-Boot for Fall

Heather Smith with theHAUTEbar brings us Fall Food + Beverages to keep you Healthy’ish this busy season. A better-for-you-breakfast: Birch Benders pancake mixes & toaster waffles. For lunch + dinner: Territory Foods, Healthy Meal Delivery Service. To stock up on wine for cool, crisp fall happy hours, dinners or to...
FOOD & DRINKS
Beaumont Enterprise

Simplify mornings with easy, nutrient-packed foods and beverages

(BPT) - It's a classic dilemma: Kids want breakfast foods that taste good to them, but their choices are often low in nutritional value. Parents want to give kids breakfast options that offer the nutrients they need to take on the day and that their kids will actually enjoy. According to registered dietitian nutritionist Lauren Manaker, having options on hand that are the best of both worlds is the ticket to a low-stress morning.
FOOD & DRINKS
franchising.com

Dream Dinners’ New Family Meal Kit Menu Now Available Nationwide

Chicken Fricassee, Thanksgiving Burgers, Chicken Yakitori among October Offerings. SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - Families coast-to-coast may now enjoy the latest kid-friendly meal kits from Dream Dinners, the original meal kit company. Its October menu features a variety of meals, ranging from American comfort foods to globally inspired dishes.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy