Hilton & Bluestone Lane Brew Up New Food and Beverage Offerings to Meet the Evolving Needs of Travelers

Southeast Portland brewery Zoiglhaus is leveling up. The brewery, known for its German-style beers and food, has been slowly expanding its offerings and building out a hub they’re calling The Zed, which will include a food hall, cocktail bar, farmers market, and brewery. The lineup at the Zed’s food hall is currently limited to Sherpa Kitchen, which slings its momos in the space; the team at Zoiglhaus is in talks with other potential vendors, including Hawaiian and barbecue businesses. The cocktail bar, called the Zephyr Lounge, is serving drinks like a chai-infused vodka cocktail with almond milk and Kahlua, as well as other highballs, shaken cocktails, and pint drinks. Finally, the Lents farmers market will start to set up in the Zed in the rainy months.

