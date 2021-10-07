Hilton & Bluestone Lane Brew Up New Food and Beverage Offerings to Meet the Evolving Needs of Travelers
As part of its commitment to providing guests with innovative food and beverage offerings, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced a partnership between its Tempo by Hilton brand and Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired premium coffee roaster, café and lifestyle brand. The collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind partnership, with Hilton and Bluestone Lane co-creating unique on-property food and beverage experiences together at Tempo by Hilton hotels, showcasing the award-winning Bluestone Lane food and beverage offerings, including coffee, juice and tea and other branded products.
