NFL

Fantasy Football Injury News: Baker Mayfield has a torn labrum | Can he continue to play through it?

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaker Mayfield is not playing the best right now but there is a reason for that. The young quarterback suffered a torn labrum, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. According to RapSheet, baker does not need surgery as of now, but this is definitely something that he will need down the road. He is up for a huge contract extension soon as well. Is this injury hurting his money?

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

AP source: Browns' Mayfield has torn labrum in left shoulder

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — For now, Baker Mayfield's going to play through the pain — and maybe some painful-looking passes. Cleveland's quarterback has a partially torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder that does not require surgery at this time, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday.
NFL
92.3 The Fan

Matt Smith: Teams have a certain way they plan to play against Baker Mayfield and they think they can play him well

LA Chargers radio play-by-play man Matt Smith joined Baskin and Phelps to preview the Browns' upcoming match up with the Chargers. He talked about the difficulties of building a fan base in Los Angeles and what it's like traveling with a team facing tough opponents and crowds. He also discussed his thoughts on Justin Herbert as well as why he thinks Baker Mayfield is struggling.
NFL
Person
Ian Rapoport
Cleveland.com

Browns teammates respect Baker Mayfield fighting through partially torn labrum; Odell Beckham Jr., offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt can relate

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns linebacker Anthony Walker wasn’t ready to pull out his Terrell Owens impression on Thursday when Baker Mayfield’s partially torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder was brought up. Owens famously defended his quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys, Tony Romo, in a tearful press conference in 2008,...
NFL
WKYC

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield playing with partially torn labrum

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a partially torn labrum in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. According to multiple reports Thursday, the injury will not require surgery at this time. Mayfield suffered the injury to his left shoulder when trying to make a tackle after throwing an...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Browns Can Win With Baker Mayfield... For Now

Coming off of a spectacular 2020 run, the Cleveland Browns are 3-1 through four games. The defense looks improved, Odell Beckham Jr. is healthy, and Nick Chubb is as dominant as ever. Throw in the fact that the one loss was a narrow defeat to the defending Super Bowl champions, and things should definitely be looking up.
NFL
On3.com

Baker Mayfield dealing with nagging shoulder injury, practicing through issue

Baker Mayfield is dealing with a nagging shoulder injury, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback is practicing through the issue. “Browns QB Baker Mayfield, who has been wearing a shoulder harness to play, suffered a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder on Sept 19 vs the Texans, sources say,” tweeted NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “No surgery needed as of now. He was listed on the report after the injury and hasn’t missed a practice snap.”
NFL
KEYT

Herbert’s Chargers host Mayfield’s Browns in key AFC battle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield are at the helm of 3-1 teams as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The quarterbacks come into the matchup on different trajectories. Herbert is second in the league with 113 completions and continues to be the darling of the Los Angeles fan base as the Chargers are off to their best start in seven years. The Bolts have a short week to prepare after Monday night’s 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield has directed the Browns to three straight wins, but is under increasing scrutiny from Cleveland fans after having one of the worst games of his career last week.
NFL
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYC

Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield playing with torn labrum, 5 former Cavaliers indicted in NBA insurance fraud scheme: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, October 7, 2021, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Today we learn that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing with a torn left labrum, and that Odell Beckham Jr. has had the same injury for 10 years.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Baker Mayfield confident he can bounce back to his 'standard'

Baker Mayfield didn't see anything different on tape when he re-watched his Week 4 performance from Sunday in the Browns' 14-7 win over the Vikings. The tape only clarified what Mayfield knew as soon as the game ended: His game was far from his best, and there were plenty of missed throws that, if they were accurate and complete could've helped the Browns win by more than seven points.
NFL
247Sports

Browns Mayfield committed to playing despite partially torn labrum; offers no excuses, backed by teammates

BEREA, Ohio -- When Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to make a tackle on an errant interception throw in the second game of the season against the Texans on Sept. 19, Mayfield went down. When he walked off of the field, his left arm was hanging by his side. After being checked on in the sideline tent and sent to the locker room, Mayfield came running back to the sidelines and returned to the game, missing no offensive plays.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

QB and TE Fantasy Injury Report Week 5: Latest on Baker Mayfield, George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson

As we head into weekend mode, there is a group … a large swath … a small horde of quarterbacks and tight ends listed on the Week 5 fantasy football injury report. Frankly, it’s getting a little out of control. But we at PFN will help you make sense of it all and allow you to capitalize in your fantasy leagues. Here’s the latest QB and TE injury report in advance of Week 5.
NFL
NFL

