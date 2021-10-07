Fantasy Football Injury News: Baker Mayfield has a torn labrum | Can he continue to play through it?
Baker Mayfield is not playing the best right now but there is a reason for that. The young quarterback suffered a torn labrum, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. According to RapSheet, baker does not need surgery as of now, but this is definitely something that he will need down the road. He is up for a huge contract extension soon as well. Is this injury hurting his money?www.nfldraftdiamonds.com
