Bicycles

The Best Exercise Bikes for Helping Seniors Avoid Injury and Still Get Their Movement In

By Taylor Galla
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmBjA_0cK4TrFU00

Staying fit and moving regularly is crucial no matter how old you are, but it becomes even more important as we age. As you get older, regular exercise is great for keeping your body in good shape, improving your mental health, and raising your energy levels. It can improve your strength and enable you to live independently, longer. It can improve balance and prevent falls, and it can prevent or delay diseases like heart disease, diabetes and osteoporosis.

There are also many ways to incorporate regular exercise into your routine. You can go on regular walks to get your steps in and track your progress on a FitBit or other fitness tracker. Lifting light weights is also a great option, as is using resistance bands or sitting on an exercise ball .

When it comes to cardio fitness, cycling on a spin bike is a great option for a low-impact, high-intensity movement that works your entire lower body and can be done indoors or out. Standard spin bikes like the Peloton or NordicTrack might not be the most senior-friendly option, but thankfully there are plenty of great exercise bikes for seniors. They’ve got great support, lots of options for adjustments and are easy to use.

How Are Exercise Bikes for Seniors Different From Regular Exercise Bikes?

All of the bikes on this list can be used by anyone at any age or fitness level. However, for the best exercise bikes for seniors we’ve focused on bikes that are recumbent, built with larger seats, have ergonomic handles and are easy to use so older riders will have an easier time starting and finishing their workout.

We also looked for exercise bikes that are easily adjustable, so seniors can find a position that’s not only comfortable, but won’t aggravate old injuries or create new ones.

Best Exercise Bikes for Seniors

There are three main bikes we’ve focused on below: recumbent exercise bikes, upright exercise bikes and foldable exercise bikes. We have a whole other piece entirely dedicated to foldable bikes , so if your priority is storage and saving space, check it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rC9uc_0cK4TrFU00

Recumbent Exercise Bikes

Recumbent exercise bikes are essentially the opposite of spin bikes in many ways. Instead of being built for standing and pedaling out of the saddle, they’re built for sitting and pedaling with your back, hips and bottom supported. They’re much lower impact than other bikes, easy to get in and out of and great for those recovering from injuries in their hips, knees or ankles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wO9aX_0cK4TrFU00

Upright Exercise Bikes

Upright exercise bikes are another great option for seniors, because they support a healthy posture and are still meant to be used while seated. Rather than hunching over and pedaling out of the saddle, you’re meant to sit, you guess it, upright and pedal with your lower body. These are great bikes for seniors that want to work their core, maintain good posture and still reap the many benefits of cycling cardio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YvgO_0cK4TrFU00

Foldable Exercise Bikes

Foldable exercise bikes are another great option for seniors. They tend to be lighter in weight, easier to carry and easy to store, if you don’t have a ton of space to permanently install an exercise bike.

1. Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike

BEST OVERALL

Our first pick had to be a recumbent bike, due to the supportive nature of them and how easy they are to use. This one from Marcy has a step-through design so it’s easy to get into, as well as 14-gauge steel tubing and a powder-coated finish. It’s got eight different resistance levels, so nothing too crazy, and an easy-to-read computer screen that brightly displays metrics like your speed, distance, calories burned and other important information. It also has a super comfortable padded seat, and counterbalanced pedals that provide the maximum amount of support to your feet and ankles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCaEX_0cK4TrFU00

Buy: Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike $159.99

2. ProForm 235 CSX Recumbent Bike

RUNNER UP

This bike from ProForm is also a great recumbent pick with a large LCD screen for displaying metrics and 18 different resistance levels. It’s got silent magnetic resistance built in so each pedal stroke is smooth and quiet, and the oversized adjustable seat provides lumbar support during your exercise. It also has a water bottle holder, and transportation wheels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCRa3_0cK4TrFU00

Buy: ProForm 235 CSX Recumbent Bike $497.73

3. Schwinn 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike

BEST RECUMBENT BIKE

Schwinn is a bike brand many of us are familiar with by now, and they’ve got a great recumbent bike option for seniors looking for comprehensive support during their workout. This bike comes with great features for older folks including 25 different levels of resistance, a perimeter weighted flywheel for smooth workouts and an aluminum seat slider system for easy adjustments. It’s got 29 different programs to choose from including an Explore the World app for riding in exotic locations, as well as a walk-through frame for easy access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZM6p_0cK4TrFU00


Buy: Schwinn 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike $649.00

4. XTERRA Folding Exercise Bike

BEST FOLDABLE EXERCISE BIKE

This foldable exercise bike has a classic X-frame design and a large, ergonomically-designed seat that’s ergonomic and comfortable to sit on. The handlebars are padded, and designed for upright support. The bike has a small LCD window display for metrics, 8 levels of manual resistance, and is made to fold up and place in a closet or corner when not in use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LzoPT_0cK4TrFU00

Buy: XTERRA Folding Exercise Bike $132.73

5. Exerpeutic 400XL Folding Recumbent Bike

BEST BUDGET

This recumbent bike is also foldable, and has a quiet V-belt drive system for easy riding. The flywheel is precision-balanced and has eight levels of magnetic resistance. It’s got a very simple LCD display for metrics and a large seat cushion and backrest. This bike is also available for less than $100, making it a really great value and budget-friendly piece of exercise equipment.

LESS THAN $100! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXHHV_0cK4TrFU00

Buy: Exerpeutic 400XL Folding Recumbent Bike $129.01

6. Sole LCR Recumbent Bike

BEST SPLURGE

This Recumbent Bike from Sole is an expensive investment, but it comes with a bunch of worthwhile features that justify the higher price tag. It’s got a 30lb. flywheel for a smooth, quiet ride, a heavy-duty steel frame that’s sturdy and supportive, and 40 different levels of resistance, so you’ve got options for your workout. It’s also got a much larger LCD screen than other bikes, at 10.1″, and pulse grips that can measure your heart rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1FkV_0cK4TrFU00


Buy: Sole LCR Recumbent Bike $1,499.99

7. Stamina Wonder Exercise Bike

BEST FOR FULL BODY STRENGTH

This recumbent exercise bike has resistance bands built into it for working your upper and lower body simultaneously on the same machine. It’s got an easy-to-reach dial for adjusting the resistance, and the workout monitor displays time, speed, distance and calories burned. It’s got a wide, comfortable seat, and your purchase of the bike comes with access to two on-demand, certified personal trainer-led workouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZnLmh_0cK4TrFU00

Buy: Stamina Wonder Exercise Bike $219.00


Buy: Stamina Wonder Exercise Bike $199.00

8. Lanos Folding Exercise Bike

BEST HYBRID BIKE

This bike accomplishes the ultimate trifecta for exercise bikes for seniors, it’s a folding, upright and recumbent exercise bike that can transition easily between all three variations. It’s got a phone holder for streaming classes, has 10 different levels of resistance and can be assembled in 20-30 minutes without tools. It’s got an ultra-quiet design, a comfortable seat and backrest and is easy to fold and reposition anywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tn76r_0cK4TrFU00

Buy: Lanos Folding Exercise Bike $189.99

9. Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike

BEST SPIN BIKE

Nobody is too old to use a spin bike, so if you’re interested in pedaling out of the saddle this one from Sunny Health & Fitness is a perfect option for seniors. It’s got a 40 lb flywheel that pedals smoothly and keeps you stable during the ride. The friction resistance is easily adjustable, the handlebars are tilted towards you for support, and it’s got a device and bottle holder built in for convenience. It’s got dependable floor stabilizers built in and a large, cushioned seat for comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QcXWZ_0cK4TrFU00

Buy: Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike $300.00

10. Fitness Reality R4000 Recumbent Exercise Bike

QUALITY PICK

This is another great option for seniors looking to get their cardio workout in on an exercise bike. It’s got a step-through design, a quiet drive belt system and a large LCD screen with goal-setting software built in where you can note your target distance, time and burned calories as well. It’s got an extended cushioned seat to accommodate all users, and adjustable floor stabilizers to prevent it from tipping over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6QFP_0cK4TrFU00


Buy: Fitness Reality R4000 Recumbent Exercise Bike $159.72

