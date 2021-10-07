Every 'Squid Game' Death Ranked From Gruesome to Downright Disturbed

If you haven’t binge-watched Squid Game by now, have you even lived? The new, messed up dystopian South Korean TV show -- currently the world’s most-watched series on Netflix -- is all anyone is talking about. In it, debt-ridden members of the public are recruited to play twisted takes on childhood games in exchange for the chance to win shit loads of money. The catch? If you don’t win, well, you die. The deaths are savage and over the course of the series, viewers will find themselves becoming increasingly, concerningly numb to the routine machine gun exterminations, throat-slittings, and [spoiler alert] organ harvesting.

