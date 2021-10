The 30th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind has pushed the grunge classic back into the spotlight and the Billboard charts. The album, which is now back in the Top 50 for the first time in a decade, was originally released on September 24th, 1991, has been certified Diamond in the U.S. for sales of more than 10 million copies. It has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO