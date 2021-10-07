CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Bubbie’s Plant Burgers coming to Adams Morgan

By Prince Of Petworth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBubbie’s opened their first location downtown on M Street back in February. “Plant-based & Kosher Certified Americana Burgers, Fries & Soda Pop Shop from the creators of Pow Pow”. Check out Bubbie’s menu here. What to expect:

Thrillist

Whataburger's Breakfast Burger Returns, Remains Huge

It's long been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but not all breakfasts are created equal. There are breakfast sandwiches, and then there's Whataburger's Breakfast Burger, which combines everything good about the first meal of the day with a juicy hamburger. Featuring a grilled beef...
RESTAURANTS
SlashGear

Plant-based Impossible Nuggets are heading to Burger King

Fast-food company Burger King will expand its plant-based food menu by offering Impossible Nuggets, a meat-free alternative to traditional chicken nuggets. According to Burger King, it will be the first fast-food restaurant chain to offer Impossible Nuggets as a menu item, though only some stores will offer them initially. As...
FOOD & DRINKS
phl17.com

Would you eat this burger? It’s huge fried cheese curd patty!

What started out as an April Fools joke, is now a reality. Culver’s, a midwest burgers and shake chain, posted about the Curderburger on social media as a prank, but they got such a huge response, the company decided to produce it for real. It’s a giant cheese curd on a bun, and it will be available at all of it’s restaurants for one day only–October 15th, which is also National cheese curd day!
RESTAURANTS
#Burgers#Soda Pop#Food Drink#Fries Soda Pop Shop#Plant Burgers Fizz
tulsapeople.com

Beers and burgers at McNellie's

Since McNellie’s opened in 2004, it has been known for its wide selection of beers on tap and in bottles. Its downtown location has been the site of countless happy hours and pint nights. Each month a new beer menu is curated featuring local and international brewers with seasonal drafts,...
RESTAURANTS
The Blade

Burgers, salmon star at downtown's Table Forty 4

Finding parking near Fifth Third Field and all the nearby restaurants can sometimes be tricky, but thanks to the pandemic it’s never been easier to snag a free spot and walk to a great selection of bars and restaurants nestled along Monroe Street. Early in the week, I snagged a...
RESTAURANTS
indianapublicmedia.org

Why many are making the switch to plant-based burgers

Plant-based burgers that taste a lot like beef are now popular options at many restaurants and on many supermarket shelves. But what’s motivating consumers to try out these new plant proteins?. Producers and purveyors of plant meats use all kinds of tactics to get consumers to eat these foods. It’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
