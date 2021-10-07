Bubbie’s Plant Burgers coming to Adams Morgan

ATLANTA - It’s like Paris on Peachtree. For 12 years, Bistro Niko has been serving delicious French cuisine right in the heart of Buckhead. This week, #BurgersWithBuck was excited to get to catch up with the restaurant's namesake, Niko Karatassos, the president of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, and the acclaimed executive chef at Bistro Niko, Gary Donlich. While Bistro Niko is the go-to place in Atlanta for French classics like Coq Au Vin, remember this is #BWB. And while burgers are not necessarily a staple at French Brasseries along the Champs-Elysees, this week we are renaming the segment, #BurgersAvecBuck.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO