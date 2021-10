Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Review (Switch) Licensed games have a history of being largely a bit pants. There are notable exceptions of course, but for every Goldeneye 007 or SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom there’s fistloads of the likes of M&Ms Kart Racing, Superman 64, and the Wii version of Iron Man. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl tries to buck that trend by getting the developers of Slap City to make it, a game held as one of the few contenders to Super Smash Bros., and we promise that’s the last time we’ll mention that series. Big names from Nickelodeon, a competent developer, it all looks promising on the face of it - but is it worthwhile in practice?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO