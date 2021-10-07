CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

EGEB: This breakthrough research makes battery recycling more cost effective

By Michelle Lewis
electrek.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have taken another step toward making Li-ion battery recycling economical. The “world’s largest” floating wind farm is being planned off the coast of Scotland. Canadian clean energy company Amp builds a microgrid for a Native American tribe. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers...

electrek.co

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

EGEB: This floating wind platform with tilted towers earns a European patent

Hexicon’s tilted towers floating wind power platform earns a European patent. The Solar Energy Industries Association launches a new diversity certification program. The Argonne National Laboratory is offering a free 15-minute webinar about threats to rare earth minerals. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Tesla supplier CATL announces $5 billion battery recycling facility

CATL, the leading battery manufacturer in China, has shared new plans to create a $5 billion facility to recycle used batteries for their earth materials such as cobalt and lithium. The facility will be erected as a joint venture at a time when EVs are becoming more and more in demand globally.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seattle Times

Oregon company’s iron battery breakthrough could eat lithium’s lunch

The world’s electric grids are creaking under the pressure of volatile fossil-fuel prices and the imperative of weaning the world off polluting energy sources. A solution may be at hand, thanks to an innovative battery that’s a cheaper alternative to lithium-ion technology. SB Energy Corp., a U.S. renewable-energy firm that’s...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Recycling#Wind Energy#Wind Power#Offshore Wind#Egeb#Canadian#Amp#Native American#Understandsolar#Ev#Recell
electrek.co

US cement manufacturers release their road map to carbon neutrality by 2050 [Update]

Electrek spoke with Rick Bohan, VP of sustainability at the Portland Cement Association (PCA), which represents 92% of US cement manufacturing production capacity and has distribution facilities in every continental US state. Cement is the second-most-used construction material on the planet. In November 2020, PCA announced an industry-wide ambition to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Energy supplier Good weathers gas price hikes but bills customers more

Green energy supplier Good Energy has said it is safe from the worst effects of the spike in gas prices, but has put up prices for customers.The energy supplier, the UK’s greenest by some estimates, said that it had pre-ordered enough gas at fixed prices to see it through the crisis.Bosses said they have bought 90% of the gas that they will need over the next year, a practice known as hedging.“Despite the ongoing volatility in the UK energy sector and low wind speeds in (the third quarter of) 2021 impacting performance, there is no change to Good Energy’s full...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

CATL Plans $5 Billion Battery Recycling Factory

CATL, China’s largest battery manufacturer, has announced it intends to invest $5 billion in a battery recycling factory to be located in Yichang, a city in Hubei Province which is in central China. The new factory will recycle used battery materials and produce materials including lithium iron phosphate, lithium cobaltate, and cathode materials such as graphite and phosphoric acid.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Make hydrogen in summer to power Britain in winter, networks say

The UK could store enough power in underground reservoirs during the summer to get it through winter in future, according to a report which backs hydrogen technology.The Energy Networks Association said that by using the spare electricity generated by wind and solar farms during the summer to create hydrogen, the UK can meet its increased demand during the winter months.A report from the trade body found that there is enough space in old oil and gas fields to store the hydrogen that households and businesses will need through the colder months.The research was reviewed by British Gas owner Centrica and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

World's clean energy transition 'too slow': IEA

The global transition to clean energy is still far too slow to meet climate pledges and risks fuelling even greater price volatility, the International Energy Agency warned on Wednesday. "We are not investing enough to meet for future energy needs, and the uncertainties are setting the stage for a volatile period ahead," said IEA chief Fatih Birol. "The social and economic benefits of accelerating clean energy transitions are huge, and the costs of inaction are immense." In its annual World Energy Outlook report -- published just weeks before the COP26 summit in Glasgow -- the IEA calculated that investment in clean energy projects and infrastructure would need to be more than trebled over the next decade if those pledges are to be met.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

EGEB: Ireland launches its first offshore wind auction

Ireland opens a consultation of its first offshore wind auction. North Carolina’s governor is about to sign a major clean energy bill. Here are 3 standouts. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

ExxonMobil scales up plastic recycling in Texas

ExxonMobil said Monday it'll build its first large-scale plastic waste recycling facility in Baytown, Texas to go into operation at the end of 2022. The facility will rank among North America's largest plastic waste recycling facilities, with capacity of 30,000 metric tons of plastic waste per year. ExxonMobil Chemical Co. president Karen McKee said the company is scaling up recycling after it set up a smaller, temporary facility that's producing commercial volumes of polymers. The oil giant plans to build about 500,000 metric tons of advanced recycling capacity globally over the next five years including a site in Notre Dame de Gravenchon, France, plus it's assessing sites in the Netherlands, the U.S. Gulf Coast, Canada, and Singapore. It's also set up a joint venture with Agilyx Corp. and Cyclyx International LLC to boost its recycling efforts. Shares of Exxon Mobile are up about 51% this year, compared to a rise of nearly 17% by the S&P 500 .
TEXAS STATE
The Next Web

This portable power station and solar panel to keep everything running when the power goes out

TLDR: With its giant energy storage capabilities, the EcoFlow Delta is ready to deliver power to over a dozen sources at once in the event of a major power outage. Now that hurricane and wildfire seasons are winding down, millions in the U.S. are now gearing up for the start of winter storm season. Midwest storms and Nor’Easters raging up the eastern U.S. coastline are no joke, prompting blizzards and winter storm warnings each year that plunge millions into power outages.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

A Chinese company is building a colossal 16 MW offshore wind turbine

Zhongshan, China-headquartered MingYang Smart Energy is in the process of building the largest offshore wind turbine yet: the MySE 16.0-242 wind turbine. Once it launches, it will dwarf the 14-megawatt (MW) GE Haliade-X. Why do they keep getting bigger?. The MySE 16.0-242 is a 16-MW, 794-foot-tall (242-m) offshore wind turbine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Tesla Megafactory aims to produce a stunning 40 GWh of Megapacks per year

Tesla released a new important detail about the Megafactory under construction in California. It aims to produce 40 GWh of Megapacks per year, which indicates a massive ramp-up in energy storage deployment. Last month, we learn that Tesla broke ground on a new “Megafactory” to produce Megapack batteries in Lathrop,...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Researchers announce photon-phonon breakthrough

New research by a City College of New York team has uncovered a novel way to combine two different states of matter. For one of the first times, topological photons—light—has been combined with lattice vibrations, also known as phonons, to manipulate their propagation in a robust and controllable way. The...
CHEMISTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Battery recycling’s big chance

The demand for electric vehicles has never been higher. Government leaders see the elimination of internal combustion vehicles as a crucial step to reduce global emissions and slow the effects of climate change. But the limited availability of raw materials used to manufacture lithium-ion batteries -- the primary power source...
ENVIRONMENT
CleanTechnica

GM Battery Innovation Center: More Range, Lower Cost

We know that General Motors is building two battery factories — one in Michigan, one in. — with partner LG Energy Solution. Those facilities will be manufacturing the Ultium battery cells that will power the new Hummer, the Cadillac Lyriq, and the upcoming electric pickup trucks from Chevrolet and GMC.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy