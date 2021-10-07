The Broncos And Panthers Looked Like World-Beaters A Week Ago. What Happened?

The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers each entered Week 4 with a share of first place in their divisions and rising expectations for their seasons. Undefeated, both teams had started the season with a string of dominant defensive performances, and at the end of Week 3, each was ranked among the top three teams in the league in points allowed per game, yards allowed per play and defensive expected points added per play. In a surprising twist given the history of each team’s starting quarterbacks, the offenses weren’t far behind. Journeyman QB Teddy Bridgewater and Jets castoff Sam Darnold entered Week 4 playing the best ball of their careers, with Bridegwater ranked fourth in the league in QBR heading into Denver’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens and Darnold ranked sixth prior to Carolina’s road game versus the Dallas Cowboys. Yet despite their early season dominance, both teams limped out of the weekend with their first losses of the season.