Legendary krautrock pioneers Can have released an excerpt from their upcoming Live In Brighton 1975 album. You can listen to an excerpt of Brighton 75 Sieben below. Live In Brighton 1975 is the second in a series of live releases from Can and will be released through Mute/Spoon Records on December 3. It serves as a new insight into Can’s unique live performance and on this particular release, which unfolds over seven sections: from a rare and evocative Michael Karoli vocal on Brighton 75 Drei, to Jaki Liebezeit’s incredible drum lead emerging through a fog of audience noise to take centre stage on Brighton 75 Vier before the final track lands us in an incredible Vitamin C jam for Brighton 75 Sieben.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO