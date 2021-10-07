CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking Bad And Preacher Producer Enlists With Team Apple In The Streaming Wars

By Kaylee Dugan
/Film
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like the chicken sandwich wars, the streaming wars are an ongoing conflict that is quickly turning into a forever war that will haunt our credit card payments for as long as we shall live. We recreated cable on the internet and it's clearly going great! There's nothing wrong with having to set up a dozen reoccurring payments for streaming services that run the gamut in quality and content and disappear as quickly as they're introduced. Ah well, when things get bad we'll always have that shining beacon of excellence, Tubi.

