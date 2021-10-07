Breaking Bad And Preacher Producer Enlists With Team Apple In The Streaming Wars

Our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) When star Tiffany Haddish announced that she would be leaving the cast of "The Last O.G.," many fans thought it would be curtains for the show. However, in just a few weeks, "The Last O.G." is returning for its fourth season. Originally premiering in 2018 and created by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri, the series follows ex-convict Tray Barker after his release from prison on good behavior and his attempt to rehabilitate his reputation, his family, and himself. Before the fourth season debuts, here's everything you need to know about "The Last O.G." and more.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO