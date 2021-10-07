Fact Check: Ron Johnson's 'We Do Not Have an Approved Vaccine' Claim
The Republican senator touted the theory, which has been circulating for weeks, in a television interview.www.newsweek.com
The Republican senator touted the theory, which has been circulating for weeks, in a television interview.www.newsweek.com
Comirnaty is the only “approved” vaccine for covid, however it WON’T be available in the US until 2023. Ask any lawyer, our government is gaslighting everyone! THERE’S NO APPROVED VACCINE IN AMERICA AT THIS TIME!
Emergency approval is just that, there are no fully vetted vaccines. We have absolutely no idea of the long term effects of these covid shots. By the time the many years of research gets done it's going to be too late.
I've been saying this for a very long time people thought I was crazy the problem is that I did my homework and they were too busy believing the news media that spreads propaganda for the Democrats!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 305