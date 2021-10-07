CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact Check: Ron Johnson's 'We Do Not Have an Approved Vaccine' Claim

By Ed Browne
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Republican senator touted the theory, which has been circulating for weeks, in a television interview.

www.newsweek.com

WAKE UP! YOU’RE BEING LIED TO!
5d ago

Comirnaty is the only “approved” vaccine for covid, however it WON’T be available in the US until 2023. Ask any lawyer, our government is gaslighting everyone! THERE’S NO APPROVED VACCINE IN AMERICA AT THIS TIME!

viola morris
5d ago

Emergency approval is just that, there are no fully vetted vaccines. We have absolutely no idea of the long term effects of these covid shots. By the time the many years of research gets done it's going to be too late.

Ronald Menard
5d ago

I've been saying this for a very long time people thought I was crazy the problem is that I did my homework and they were too busy believing the news media that spreads propaganda for the Democrats!

Bryan Dijkhuizen

South Dakota Governor Says She'll Meet President Biden in Court over Vaccine Mandates

South Dakota Governor Says She'll Meet President Biden in Court over Vaccine Mandates. Last Monday, Joe Biden said the following regarding vaccines:. “This is not about freedom or personal choice, the value of personal responsibility far outweighs government mandates, especially as we learn more about COVID-19, the vaccine, and therapeutic treatment options. The Constitution grants public health authority to the states.”
Tax Paying Wisconsinites Blast Ron Johnson for Latest Tax Scandal

Madison, Wis. — Today, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Vice Chair Felesia Martin, Milwaukee business owner Becky Cooper, and Dr. John Perryman blasted Ron Johnson for paying virtually nothing in state income taxes in 2017 despite making a minimum of nearly half a million dollars that year. Johnson paid a mere $2,105, which is what a dual income family making $40,000 a year would pay in state income taxes.
timestelegram.com

COVID vaccine: When will Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters be approved?

Immunocompromised people eligible for third dose of Pfizer or Moderna. FDA to meet Oct. 14–15 to discuss Moderna, Johnson & Johnson boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's director last month endorsed a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people 65 and older, or at high risk of severe infection. Dr. Rochelle Walensky made the call Sept. 24, on the heels of a two-day CDC advisory committee meeting and emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
State
Wisconsin State
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made Another Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

While there are three COVID vaccines available for use in the U.S., it's clear that Pfizer's vaccine has experienced the most developments in the last year. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for use in people ages 12 to 15, making it the only vaccine available for teens. Then in Aug. 2021, Pfizer became the first—and so far only—vaccine to gain full approval from the FDA, cementing its place in the medical community. Now, Pfizer's manufacturer has just announced the next step for its vaccine.
Person
Tucker Carlson
Roll Call Online

Biden pushes back on opposition to vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden made the case in a national address Thursday that vaccine mandates are essential for economic recovery and ending the pandemic, pushing back on concerns amid a culture war controversy. “I’ve tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated,” Biden said, naming lotteries, time off from work...
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
fox40jackson.com

Sen. Johnson: Fauci and ‘COVID gods’ have been deified despite record, ignoring of non-intravenous treatments

National Institutes of Allergy & Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci and other high-profile public health officials have been deified by the establishment — and have not been held to account for flip-flopping, their recommendations’ effect on the economy and social norms, or their continued ignoring of alternative treatments, Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Fox News on Monday.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Fake His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot ‘In A Fake White House’?

An image shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden faked his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot “in a fake White House.”. Photos and videos show Biden did not fake his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. While receiving his third dose, he sat in front of a backdrop located in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex that has been used for previous events.
newsitem.com

AP FACT CHECK: GOP claim of broken Biden pledge not so clear

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blasting a $3.5 trillion social spending bill that Democrats hope to salvage, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy asserted the legislation would break President Joe Biden’s campaign promise not to tax Americans who earn less than $400,000 a year. That’s technically accurate yet also misleading. McCarthy also falsely...
