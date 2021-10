I remember the bus driver’s face. He didn’t even have to say it. “Boys ... this bus — she ain’t going anywhere today.”. This was the winter of 2018 in Brampton, Ontario. And look, I get it. Buses break down. That’s just part of life in the ECHL, or as we called it: the Coast. But this was our third bus to break down in my first four road trips with the team. I had been drafted by the Senators six years earlier, and at that point, sitting on that bus … it hit me.

SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO