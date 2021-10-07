Discover What's New In Our Cultural Arts Guide

Lauren Sands, founder of the new digital art collecting platform LES Collection, was just 13 years old when she selected the first piece of art for her bedroom and a passion for collecting was born. Growing up in a family that adored the arts, it was natural for Sands to spend hours at Artisan Works, a family-favorite nonprofit gallery in Upstate New York, searching through the archives that boast hundreds of thousands of pieces and learning about different artists, mediums, and movements. She also married an avid art collector and the couple loves to spend their travels and weekends perusing art fairs, galleries, and markets for the next great find.

