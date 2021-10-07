Well, That Was Quick

Jennifer Lopez loves her sweatsuits. When she’s not on the red carpet, the star readily reverts back into this comfy matching attire. (This year alone, the celeb was spotted in her usual sweatshirt and joggers combo over a dozen times.) Lopez’s monochromatic sweatsuits make up the majority of her off-duty wardrobe — so much so that she even wore them all throughout the holiday season in 2020. Thus, if you were feeling guilty about not revamping your wardrobe to account for re-emergence fashion, don't — even one of the most glamorous women in the world spends time in comfy sets.

