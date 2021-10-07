CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well, That Was Quick

By Ana Colón
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point, we know that the moment a model steps off the runway, the race begins: Stylists start moving to secure key looks for their clients, angling to be the first to wear/shoot/have dibs on the sample. The window between show time and the red carpet is becoming smaller and smaller — as evidenced by Zendaya stepping out in L.A. on Wednesday evening in a dress from Jonathan Anderson's Spring 2022 collection for Loewe, which walked in Paris on Friday. As in, five days prior.

Zendaya
