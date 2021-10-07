Postcards From Hollywood: A Master of Fine Arts (with a Side of Fine Wine-Tasting!)

During my last quarter at UCLA in 2002, I was able to secure two internships for school credit. One of them was over at David E. Kelley Productions. Twice a week I would proudly drive my very first car – a rusty blue Toyota Corolla ’84 that I got for $500 bucks at the local repair shop – from where I lived in Culver City to Raleigh Studios in Manhattan Beach, where the company had its offices. The car had no AC and no CD player, but the radio worked fine, so I would listen to NPR a lot. One day, I was headed south on the 405 when I heard an interview with a director named Alexander Payne, promoting his new movie, About Schmidt. Since I grew up in Argentina and had only moved to L.A. a few months before, I was not familiar with Payne’s body of work. However, later that week, I was going to be attending film critic Stephen Farber’s Sneak Preview film class, where we’d be watching About Schmidt and later, Farber would host a Q&A with Payne.