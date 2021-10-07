CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arts

22 Of The Best Insults People Have Heard

Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you hear that unmistakably polished, razor-sharp insult all that you can hope is that you're not on the receiving end of it. A rare insult is its own kind of art form. There's a fair amount of work that goes into forging the kind of insult that can manage to not be downright mean, but instead fits in with more of an entertaining, banter-y tone. That goes without saying, that this collection of the best insults that people have ever heard are definitely pushing it at certain times. But hey, maybe you'll find yourself inspired to add some of these to your arsenal.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insults#Art Form
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Ladders

10 unmistakable habits of utterly authentic people

Oscar Wilde said, “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.” Wilde made it sound so simple, but living with authenticity is a real challenge. To live authentically, you must own your actions and ensure that they align with your beliefs and needs. This can be a difficult thing to maintain when external forces pressure you to do something you’re not comfortable with or to be someone you’re not.
OPRAH WINFREY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Indy100

TikTok medic Dr Karan Raj reveals why you should never hold in a fart – and the reason is disgusting

TikTok-famous medic Dr Karan Raj has revealed the disgusting reason you shouldn’t hold in a fart.In a clip that has racked up o 2.5 million views on the platform, Raj expertly ran through a myriad of interesting facts about farts, including the average frequency and what it’s made up of.Dr Raj explained: “On average people fart 14 times a day – the more the merrier. If someone tells you they don’t fart they’re lying and you should disown them immediately, or they’ve got  a bowel obstruction which is a medical emergency.”He also revealed that the average person’s daily fart volume...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tara Blair Ball

Truths about the "Physical Touch" love language

It’s the most misinterpreted love language, and it may be harder for you to understand if it’s not also your own. According to Dr. Gary Chapman, pastor, counselor, and author of The Five Love Languages, people prefer to give and receive affection/love in one of five ways:
The Independent

Bosnian makes rotating house a monument of love for his wife

It's not exactly on par with India s Taj Mahal but a family house in a small town in northern Bosnia is in its own way a monument to love. The house in Srbac was designed and built by 72-year-old Vojin Kusic. With a green facade and red metal roof, it can rotate a full circle to satisfy his wife Ljubica's shifting desires as to what she would like to see when she looks out of its windows. “After I reached an advanced age and after my children took over the family business, I finally had enough time...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Women share work horror stories after miscarriage as one employee says she was moved to baby clothes section

Social media users are sharing shocking stories of how they were mistreated at work following miscarriages, after a Twitter user posted a heartbreaking story of her own.“Asked the girl ringing up my clothes about her day and she said she was struggling because she’d just had a miscarriage and they made her work in the baby section,” Twitter user @no_goblins posted on Thursday.Since then, the post has garnered more than 16,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes, and has prompted numerous women to describe their own experiences on the subject.One women, a lawyer, said a colleague viciously berated her for trying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Telegraph

Squirrels and people have similar personalities

This might sound nuts. In fact, it might even be so odd it'll run you up a tree. A recent study from the University of California - Davis reveals that squirrels and people have similar personalities. The main attributes to squirrel and human behavior are boldness, aggressiveness, activity level and sociability.
WILDLIFE
defendernetwork.com

Let the People Be Heard: What does being Afro-Latinx mean?

It goes without saying that Blackness and Latinidad aren’t mutually exclusive. The identity of being Black and Hispanic is multifaceted and multidimensional. If you didn’t notice, this is Hispanic Heritage Month, and as we continue to celebrate Latinx history, their contributions to society, and the culture, we often don’t take into consideration the complex identities within the Latinx community. Why celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month without making these complex identities a topic of discussion? What does being “Hispanic” mean?
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘You’ll do’: Woman ‘speechless’ after opening message from Hinge match

A young woman has said she was “speechless” after reading the opening message from one of her recent Hinge matches, which read simply: “Yeah. You’ll do”.Stephanie Campbell, 22, originally shared an image of the message on Twitter alongside the caption: “Again. Speechless. Someone should tell me this is a joke.”Due to the number of responses she received, some of which she says were abusive, Campbell has since taken a break from Twitter.Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Campbell explained that messages such as that are not unusual on dating apps.“I’d matched with him but I hadn’t been on the app for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wblm.com

Have You Ever Heard of the Mysterious Bermuda Triangle of New England?

Did you know that New England has a Bermuda Triangle?. This is terrifying. I did not know about the Bennington Triangle of Glastenbury in Vermont until recently. There have been numerous incidents of people going into the area, never to be seen from again. The mysterious disappearances date all the way back to before there were settlers in the United States. As the old Native American legend says there is a stone in the area that will swallow you whole and stayed away from the area according to legendsofamerica.com.
POLITICS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy