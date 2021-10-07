CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

BlueAir blue 3210 review: A whisper-quiet air purifier on a budget

By Qin Xie
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSpmg_0cK4Rb9q00

BlueAir is one of the market leaders when it comes to air purifiers, and it specialises in devices for huge offices as well as small bedrooms.

For consumers, the brand’s ethos is applaudable. Its whisper-quiet products for the home are designed to be super effective while being extremely energy efficient at the same time. And, as well as making products that have a low impact on the environment, the brand also uses its profits to help make clean air available to children around the world.

The blue 3210 purifier, launched in March 2021, is one of the brand’s most affordable and compact devices to date. Weighing in at a mere 1.68kg, it’s light enough to be moved around using just one hand, while also being powerful enough to remove the smallest particles from the air. In fact, based on independent testing, it can remove any pollen, dust and most bacteria and viruses from the air in a 12sq m room in just 12.5 minutes.

Plus, this device uses about the same amount of power as an LED light bulb and has been given the Quiet Mark certification, which means its noise levels are so low that you can sleep right through it.

How we tested

On paper, it sounds like it could be too good to be true, so we tested the device to see just how well it works in practice. As well as putting the device to the test in different rooms using different settings, we also looked for how easy it was to operate, and compared it with our experience with the Blueair healthprotect 7470i and Dyson’s pure cool me . Here’s what we found.

Read more:

BlueAir blue 3210: £159, Blueair.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=257Zkc_0cK4Rb9q00
  • Fan setting: Zero to three, plus auto mode
  • Quiet Mark certification: Yes
  • Oscillation: No
  • Remote control: No
  • Timer: No
  • Power: Up to 10W
  • Warranty: One year as standard, five years if you register
  • Weight: 1.68kg
  • Height: 425mm
  • Max width: 200mm

Design

Design-wise, the BlueAir blue 3210 looks simple: it’s a cylindrical appliance with a coloured base and a white plastic top.

The base features multiple layers – the outermost layer is an elasticated woven fabric cover that acts as a washable pre-filter. It’s available in five different muted shades, including Arctic trail (dark grey), winter reed (light grey), archipelago sand (pink), aurora light (green) and night waves (blue).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHohU_0cK4Rb9q00

Hiding behind this fabric cover is BlueAir’s HepaSilent filter, which wraps around a hollow core. It’s composed of a non-woven corrugated exterior, made from polypropylene fibres that trap pollen, viruses and other particles, and an activated coconut shell carbon core that removes bad odours.

All of the electrical components are in the white plastic top, which contains a fan, a sensor and a button to control the device. When you switch the device on, the fan draws in the air through the fabric pre-filter and the main filter before pumping it out from the top of the device.

Read more: Hoover steam capsule 2 in 1 steam cleaner review

This pared down device is designed for bedrooms with a recommended size of up to 17sq m – given the average UK bedroom is around 15sq m, this is more than adequate for most homes.

But for a bedroom appliance, it’s quite a bit taller than you might expect at 425mm. It would look out of place, for example, on a small bedside table. That said, the low-key Scandi styling means it will happily sit in the corner of the room somewhere and blend in, and that’s where we found it was the happiest.

Features

Compared to the Blueair healthprotect 7470i , the BlueAir blue 3210 is pretty low tech. That means there’s no app from which you can control it or monitor the air quality in your home, and you can’t set the device on a timer. And it doesn’t oscillate either, so it’s not an appliance that can double up as a fan.

Instead, the entire device is controlled using the single button located in the centre of the white plastic top. This has LED lights around it that show you which setting it’s on, and when you need to change the filter.

Read more: 10 best clothes steamers for smoothing creases

The fan has three different speed settings – low, medium and high – and you can rotate through them by pressing this button. You also press this button to get the auto setting, which automatically adjusts the fan speed based on the level of pollution in the air, as determined by the built-in sensor.

The device will tell you what the air quality in like your home – there’s an indicator light that switches between polluted (red), moderate (orange) and good (blue). Obviously this doesn’t tell you how much pollution there is in your home, but you can get a vague idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMuNu_0cK4Rb9q00

In terms of the filter, this device also uses BlueAir’s signature HepaSilent technology, which is slightly different from “true Hepa” filters, the standard ones seen in other air purifiers.

In true Hepa filters, the air is forced through multiple layers of material, each one trapping smaller and smaller particles, until most of the harmful particles are caught. Blueair’s HepaSilent technology features an extra step – before the air passes through the filter, it’s ionised. This means more of the charged particles are caught in the filters than the uncharged ones – this is how Blueair is able to use a less dense filter and still achieve the same results.

Usage

The BlueAir blue 3210 is really straightforward to use – it comes pre-assembled, so you just have to plug it in and press the on button and then it’ll get to work.

We loved how quiet it was. For fan speeds one and two, we could barely hear it while we were working and could happily have it on while we’re sleeping. Admittedly fan speed three, the most powerful one, was quite noisy – you certainly wouldn’t want it on while you’re watching a film.

Although it’s designed for the bedroom, we found that the BlueAir blue 3210 did a pretty decent job of removing odours from the kitchen while we were cooking as well. In fact, we found that it was just as effective as the more expensive healthprotect 7470i model in terms of making a noticeable difference, and it was quieter as well.

Read more: 9 best washing machines that are affordable and efficient

However, we did notice that the sensor on the blue 3210 wasn’t as sensitive as the one on the healthprotect 7470i. If we walked past the latter with freshly applied perfume for example, it would kick into action – but this never happened with the 3210.

The one thing that we found was a bit of a let down was the process for changing the filters. The elasticated fabric cover is a bit fiddly to remove, and once you get that off, you’ll need someone else to hold onto the base (or do some clever shimmying) while you remove the filter itself. And then you have to repeat the process to get the new filter on, and to replace the fabric cover. The whole ordeal took us around 10 minutes, and is something we’d have to do once every six months.

In contrast, to change the filters on the BlueAir healthprotect 7470i, or Dyson pure cool me, we just had to open the filter chamber, pull out the existing filter and drop in a new one. As the filters just slotted into place, the process took less than a minute.

We also found that once we got the fabric cover back on, we had to readjust it a few times to get it looking pristine again. And over time, we think the elastic on the cover would loosen, which means we would need to replace it.

The verdict: BlueAir blue 3210

We found that the BlueAir blue 3210 was extremely quiet and efficient, especially in smaller spaces. But for us, its affordability is one of the strongest reasons for choosing this device over alternatives.

As well as being energy efficient and therefore cheap to run, the device itself is fairly budget-friendly for a premium air purifier. The replacement filters cost £23 each, which is significantly less than Dyson pure cool me’s version, and they’re recyclable, too. And although we foresee having to replace the fabric cover at some point, at £14 each, they won’t break the bank either.

So while you can find cheaper air purifiers with Hepa filter technology out there, you’re unlikely to find one that combines efficiency and quietness with such affordability for ongoing use.

BlueAir blue 3210

Buy now £159.00, Blueair.com

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on air purifiers and other home appliances, try the links below:

We put the Vileda variable powered steam mop to the test – does the appliance scrub up well, or is it just hot air?

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Most useful HEPA air purifiers for your home

You want to breathe cleaner air, especially indoors. And, with what you know about indoor air pollution and airborne viruses, there’s never been a better time to get an air purifier with an HEPA filter. These filters remove a high percentage of particles from the air including chemical compounds, bacteria, allergens, and much more. To help you choose a great one, today we’re highlighting the most useful air purifiers for your home.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This UV Sanitizer Kills 99% of Germs on Your Phone, Earbuds and Wallet

According to a study conducted by the NIH (National Institutes of Health),  the average smartphone has 17,032 germs on its surface, some of which could carry disease. Combine that with research from RescueTime (a company whose productivity software tracks your tech usage) that says most people pick up their phone 58 times per day, and well, you’re exposing yourself to a lot of bacteria each time you check social media or send that text. One of the easiest ways to clean your phone (and other commonly used devices) is by exposing them to UV (Ultra Violet) light. Columbia University’s Center For...
ELECTRONICS
IFLScience

Improve Your Surrounding Air Quality With This Wearable Air Purifier

There's no shortage of air pollution. From smog to dust to smoke, air quality just isn’t what it could be, and it can exacerbate or cause serious health problems. Check out your latest weather report and you will notice air quality reports are now running frontline and center. That’s why portable air purifiers are popping up everywhere these days. With one of these portable purifying devices in tow, you can effectively decrease your exposure to harmful pollutants that you're breathing without even realizing it.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Realme launches TechLife Air Purifier, Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Robot Vacuum in India

Realme has launched three new TechLife products in India which include the TechLife Air Purifier, TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, and the TechLife Robot Vacuum. These three new products join the existing Realme TechLife AIoT products that are already available in India. Apart from this Realme has also partnered with Dizo as part of the "1+5+T" strategy from Realme.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Purifiers#Air Filters#Whisper#Blueair Blue 3210#Quiet Mark#Blueair Com Fan
technave.com

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier review - Pricey but Smart feature-filled Face Mask

As more COVID-19 variants crop up, it is becoming obviously clear that the new norm of wearing face masks is here to stay. However, they are not without their disadvantages as they muffle voices when we speak and make it more difficult to breathe easily. As the only proven method of safe conduct from the pandemic, it should be a given that tech brands are moving forward to create more improved face masks and so they are.
ELECTRONICS
Architectural Digest

The Best Plants for the Bedroom Are Nature’s Air Purifiers

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Indoor plants are an all-natural way to remove toxic agents such as benzene, trichloroethylene, and formaldehyde from your air. In addition to looking...
GARDENING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Air Purifiers for Smoke and Smog

Whether you live in close proximity to someone who routinely smokes cigarettes or you live in an area affected by wildfires, regular exposure to the microscopic particles found in smoke can have a devastating effect on your lungs and overall health. So what do you do when the thing you’re trying to protect yourself against is not only invisible to the naked eye, but is hiding in the air you’re breathing? Your answer might vary depending on the smoke you’re dealing with. If you’re trying to protect yourself from the smoke and smog produced by wildfires, you may think that shutting...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Tom's Guide

Best air purifier deals and sales in October 2021

Air purifiers work wonders for reducing allergens, removing dust spores and other nasties around the home. But with so many types of air purifiers available on the market, it can be tricky to know whether you’re getting value for money. We’ve searched far and wide to find the best air...
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

This Super-Compact Air Purifier That Gives Big Results Is Ideal for My Bedroom — Here’s Why

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ever since I got my first air purifier, I’ve been conscious of the air quality in my home. Putting purifiers in different rooms rather than constantly moving one around is appealing to me because they come in so many sizes and shapes. While round purifiers might be the most recognizable, there are also tall, flat, big, and small options. Being mindful of the space that I have available, I was curious to find options for compact air purifiers that still did big-time cleaning. That’s how I came upon the Pure Enrichment PureZone 4-in-1 air purifier.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Nreal Air glasses: A new budget AR headset

Nreal has unveiled the Nreal Air, a budget pair of augmented reality glasses. This headset is designed for consumers to watch TV and play games on a big-screen display on the move. The Nreal Air glasses are due to launch in December 2021. Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR)...
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

Pathogen-Eradicating Air Purifiers

The Aspen H13 HEPA UVC Germicidal Air Purifier is a powerful appliance for use in places of business, gyms or even homes to help effectively sanitize the air on a continuous basis. The unit works by utilizing its multi-stage filter system to remove 99.97% of the airborne particles as small as 0.1-microns that pass by it, while also using activated carbon to remove odors and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The air purifier is finished with a UVC LED that will eradicate the airborne pathogens that pass by to help fully sanitize the air in a space.
ELECTRONICS
techweez.com

Vivo Y21 Review: Budget Battery Champ

Vivo isn’t just competing for the midrange market but now taking the fight to the budget segment with the Vivo Y21 that recently got launched. This is the brands attempt to mark itself as a serious player in the upper budget segment. The phone is one of the most affordable...
CELL PHONES
signalscv.com

AirJoi Review: Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag Consumer Reports

The lungs use 10000 liters of air every day, out of which 430 liters are used for daily body functions. This is not counting all the time spent sleeping or exercising. Climate change has led humans down an unhealthy path with high pollution levels too. But now, there is hope on how to fix things by switching towards clean sources like solar power.
ELECTRONICS
lastheplace.com

6 Best Ways to Use an Air Purifier

Do you know that indoor air has a lot of impact on our wellbeing? And it is surprising to know that it is five times more polluted than the air in the outside environment. But most of us have the habit of ignoring this factor entirely. If you have not been feeling well for quite a while now, you must make up your mind and use an air purifier.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

GrovPure Aspen H13 HEPA UVC Germicidal Air Purifier removes 99.97% of airborne particles

Keep the air you breathe clean with the GrovPure Aspen H13 HEPA UVC Germicidal Air Purifier. As a powerful, fully featured air purifier, it uses a multi-stage filter with H13 HEPA purification. This removes 99.97% of all airborne particles down to 0.1 microns. Moreover, it uses activated carbon, which removes airborne odors and volatile organic compounds. It also contains a powerful UVC LED that deactivates any remaining airborne pathogens. Boasting a true smoke Clean Air Delivery Rate of 275 cfm, it has an airflow of 343 cfm for most room sizes. Its Air Quality Indicator uses two sensors—a laser particulate sensor and a VOC sensor. This displays the current air quality. When it’s in automatic mode, the Aspen will raise its fan speed to maximum if it detects harmful levels of contamination. This cleans the air as quickly and efficiently as possible.
ELECTRONICS
LiveScience

Air purifier myths debunked: What you need to know

We’re getting to grips with air purifier myths and revealing the science behind how effective these appliances really are. Claiming to clean the air in our homes, air purifiers have long been popular among consumers seeking to reduce their exposure to airborne pollutants commonly found in domestic settings, such as dust and pollen.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

283K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy