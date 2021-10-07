CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Squid Game: Korean-speaking viewers notice key character detail in Netflix show

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0yom_0cK4RT2u00

Squid Game is fast becoming Netflix ’s most popular show in the streaming service’s history, with fans continuing to find new things to love about the hit series.

The dystopian thriller follows a group of characters who have agreed to take part in a mysterious set of challenges, in order to change their fortunes.

Main character Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) is taking part in order to get the money to rescue her mother from prison in North Korea, where she escaped from to South Korea, and also to get her younger brother out of a children’s home.

Korean-speaking fans have now noticed a key detail in the way Sae-byeok speaks, which adds to the depth of the character.

They’ve pointed out that Sae-byeok speaks with a North Korean accent, but switches to a South Korean one when around the other players.

“In the scene where Sae-byeok talks to her younger brother, she initially talks in the standard Seoul dialect, but immediately switches to the North Korean accent when her brother starts becoming distressed,” one fan explained.

Another said: “I watched it with my bf who’s Korean and he pointed out Sae-byeok has a North Korean accent, but non-Korean viewers would have no clue!”

Korean fans of the show also picked up on how the character was treated differently because she hails from the North.

Grace Kim, for Nextshark , wrote: “While most of what he says doesn’t represent the average Korean with basic human decency, it does speak some truth to the discrimination faced by defectors in South Korean society.

“North Korean defectors in most cases are protected as citizens in South Korea due to the countries’ shared origins, but 70 years of separation have made them almost entirely foreign to one another.”

Since its release last month, Squid Game has become a cultural phenomenon and Netflix’s highest rated show in several countries.

Read more about the show here .

Comments / 0

Related
gamerevolution.com

Is Squid Game a real game in Korea?

Squid Game is currently dominating Netflix. The show is a Korean production in which a group of people must compete in a deadly game of survival, all in an effort to win a life-changing sum of money. But, is Squid Game real in Korea? Is the Netflix series a true story based on real events? Here’s the need-to-know info on whether or not Squid Game is a real game in Korea.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiance: We All Know Biniyam And Ariela's Latest Shocker Will Go One Of Two Ways

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Proceed With Caution.” Read at your own risk. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's latest installment showed Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre at odds once again after the couple received some concerning news about their son Avi. A doctor diagnosed Avi with a hernia, and as a result, it was recommended surgery be performed as soon as possible to prevent further problems. Ariela wanted to take Avi out of Ethiopia to have his surgery in the U.S., but Biniyam had his reservations. Then, a preview for what's coming later this season showed Ariela telling Biniyam off and threatening to never return to Ethiopia because of his actions. Fans may be concerned, but considering this kind of drama isn't new for them, I think we all know this'll end in one of two ways.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Smash Hit Is Dominating Netflix Again

There’s no golden rule that says popular movies have to be any good, and that’s certainly true of steamy Polish thriller 365 Days. The film was resoundingly panned by critics, and bears the unwanted distinction of a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score, but it ended up as one of the platform’s most-watched titles of 2020.
TV & VIDEOS
Marie Claire

The Ending of 'Squid Game,' Explained

The new Netflix hit Squid Game sets up a compelling mystery. The Korean drama follows a deadly Game, where players compete through several rounds of children's games for the chance to win a 45.6 billion won prize (roughly $38 million). Eliminated players are summarily executed, in a brutal show that takes place in complete secret in present-day Korea. As we watch the players, including gambler Ki-hun, disgraced banker Sang-woo, and North Korean refugee Sae-byeok, we also gradually see the machinations behind the Game, which turns bloody violence into entertainment.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korean Defectors#Squid Game#South Korean#Non Korean
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Movie Has Just Hit Netflix

A forgotten Keanu Reeves movie just hit Netflix today. This Thursday, September 30th saw 2018 romantic comedy-drama Destination Wedding become available to stream on the platform in the United States. Though this indie film didn’t make much of a splash at the box office at the time of its release, Netflix could be the perfect home for it as it sees Reeves star alongside Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
metaflix.com

Every Movie Coming to Netflix October 2021

Netflix Film has announced all the new movies and shows hitting its library for the coming month of October. From a bunch of classics to just as many Netflix originals, there’s surely something for everyone to enjoy. Films recommended from the list include “Project X,” because after a long quarantine...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Continue to Be Upset that Netflix Hit Drama Squid Game is Too Similar to Popular Japanese Manga As the God’s Will

It’s a fascinating case study on the domestic South Korea response to hit Netflix survivor game drama Squid Game. After a weekend dominating the streaming platform in multiple regions and getting as high as #1 in the worldwide rankings, one would think K-netizens would be proud. Instead the commentariat has remained focused on and frustrated by the same concept and worse multiple game similarities to hit Japanese manga As the God’s Will, which was adapted into a J-movie in 2014 directed by Takashi Miike starring Fukushi Sota. It sounds like more of the audience watched the J-movie than the entirety of the manga series, which I read and enjoyed, but it’s two arcs and the J-movie only adapted the first (shorter) arc with the students who went to school that day and were forced into games, versus the second arc about the delinquent or sick students who missed school that day. The Squid Game screenwriter claimed to have written his script in 2009 but could not get the series made due to how bloody and violent it was until now. I think the biggest problem is the first game – the classic children’s game called Red Light, Green Light in the US with different names, in Japan it’s called Daruma-san ga koronda and in Korea Mugunghwa kkochi pieotseumnida. Since As the God’s Will came out first, the screenwriter of Squid Game should have changed his first game to a different one or made it later in the series. Starting off with the exact same game and execution is probably what makes the similarities all the more noticeable. I am wondering why K-netz is upset since they usually want to stick it to Japan, so probably they don’t like a South Korean show being accused of copying something and it’s so close it’s hard to defend.
COMICS
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Jung Ho-yeon says filming ‘Squid Game’ was “actually terrifying”

Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about how it felt to film the hit Netflix original series. In a recently released behind-the-scenes video, the model-turned-actress spoke about her experience on the set of the popular South Korean drama series, from the “most memorable” moments to times where she felt real fear.
WORLD
criticalhit.net

Three Series to Binge After Watching Squid Game

Unless you have been living under a rock (or worse still, without an internet connection), you have at least heard about Squid Game. This Korean-language series about a deadly game show with a massive prize is insanely popular all over the world, to the point where a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix over massively increased internet traffic. One of the reasons for the show’s popularity is that the script and the actors don’t follow the expected “Hollywood recipe”, which has struck a chord with so many people that they are willing to watch the series with subtitles or dubbed.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Friday can always be relied on for bringing new and exclusive content to Netflix, and all seven of today’s fresh arrivals are in-house originals. That being said, one of them in particular stands head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to guaranteeing itself a place at the very summit of the most-watched list by this time tomorrow.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

283K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy