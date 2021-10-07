CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Sons Made a Rare Social Media Appearance

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears' sons are all grown up — with the pics to prove it, too. On Wednesday, the two boys — Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15 — whom Spears shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, made a rare social media appearance on the Instagram of Eddie Morales, the CEO of Movision Entertainment.

