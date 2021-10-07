CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

‘Her palms are completely gone.’ Woman trying to save dog from Yellowstone hot spring has burns on 90% of her body

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS — The family of a woman severely burned at Yellowstone National Park is asking for help and prayers following a horrific accident Monday afternoon. Laiha Slayton, 20, was moving from Washington to Ohio with her father, Woodraw, and two Shih Tzu dogs, Chevy and Rusty, to begin a new job as a dental assistant. Laiha and Woodraw had never been to Yellowstone and decided to take a detour to the park.

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 20

Purple Zebra
3d ago

For those of us who love our animals, just like our children, we will jump at the opportunity to save them without hesitation. Prayers going out to her and her family... 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
5
Michael fruchter
3d ago

I don't understand?I love animals too.But too risk you're life?I think people are getting carried away with animals. In Miami (hit and run capital)People will stop for a dog or cat but will leave a a person crumpled in. the street. Still,I wish her a speedy recovery recovery.

Reply(3)
2
Vicki Dirschl
2d ago

So sorry& sad, accidents happen in a nanosecond. my ❤ goes out to her and her family. She did what most of us would have done. Not thinking in that second so please don't condemn when the tragedy is over.. She needs love right now and positive thoughts.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
NBC News

Travelers crossing land borders into U.S. to face vaccine requirement

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to announce new vaccination requirements Wednesday for legal travelers entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, according to senior administration officials who briefed the media about the plans. Beginning early next month, nonessential travelers, such as those entering for tourism or to visit...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Idaho Falls, ID
Accidents
Idaho Falls, ID
Pets & Animals
State
Ohio State
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Accidents
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Montana State
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Yellowstone National Park#Cadaver#Accidents Happen
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy