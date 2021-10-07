CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notebook: VAR saves the day

By Ashle Norling
E Pluribus Loonum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota United came back from the Lone Star State on Saturday night with a single point in hand from a match that easily could have been none. VAR overturned the lone goal of the night, setting pace for a nil-nil draw. However, Adrian Heath thought his side deserved a win from this match.

www.epluribusloonum.com

#Var#Saves The Day#Minnesota United#Mnufc#Fc Dallas
