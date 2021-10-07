Notebook: VAR saves the day

1. There is still much going on in the soccering worlds, and while the most important thing remains the belated reckoning that is taking place within the NWSL and women’s soccer, the more local bit of big news seems to be the now made official announcement that Minnesota United will host the 2022 MLS All-Star Game. All-star games are, of course, rather odd: games without much consequence or meaning or depth, they are an indication of how much sport here is often more spectacle than anything else. And how much all sporting consequence and meaning is constructed through the stories we tell within the rules we create. Dr. Bill McGuire, managing director and principal owner of MNUFC, was right in his comments at the announcement ceremony that the all-star week is the “premier event for soccer in North America.” There are, certainly, more important games. But the all-star game, as a game and as a week of peripheral activities, is an Event. And as an event it will be quite exciting to participate in. Hopefully it will also do a bit of good for the community and for soccer in the state. Although, given the Gopher’s current form, the excitement around MNWoSO, and the ever-steady local presence of Mpls City SC, to offer up a rather metro-centric determination of MN soccer, it is hard to see where exactly the sporting help is needed. But amidst much talk of supporters and community at the announcement, it was St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter who offered the clearest understanding of what role a Big Sporting Event plays within a community, noting that “the ability to bring the world’s game right here to a neighborhood, to a community, to a city that is host to people from all over the world, in which our community members speak over 100 different languages at home, is an important victory for our community.” And, as he continued with some hopeful aspiration and prodding, “the vision of transformation that we have together for this entire area around us, that we can use Allianz Field as a catalyst for continuing the economic development and growth that we know is so critical to the future in St. Paul and Minneapolis.” The club has had a slow start in learning to be a good neighbor, but everyone seemed to be saying the right things at the announcement and so maybe this will also be a good step in a better direction.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO