The Insider: ‘Light Reno’ Freshens Up Bed Stuy Row House for Young Family, Buying Them Time
When Katrina Peralta of LivletStudio and her husband, David, who works in real estate, purchased a circa 1894 row house in August 2020, the place was perfectly livable, with no mechanical issues needing immediate attention. Nevertheless, said Peralta, “It needed a refresh. There was a lot of beige. We wanted to make it brighter, airier and crisper.” Though they plan a full-blown renovation at some future date, they were by no means ready to plunge into a major overhaul right away.www.brownstoner.com
Comments / 0