Olympian Allyson Felix Reveals Her Go-To Drugstore Beauty Products

Allyson Felix made history again at the Tokyo Olympics. But now the mom is back home in the states focusing on her toddler and life at home. By now, we've all reveled in the historic accomplishments of Allyson Felix, who became the most decorated track and field champion of all time. Felix now has 11 Olympic medals (seven Gold, three Silver, 1 Bronze). But when the Tokyo Olympics ended and she was back home in Los Angeles, Felix couldn't wait to be reunited with her most precious award of all—2.5-year-old daughter, Camryn Grace. In a video Felix shared on her Instagram, you can hear little Camryn say, "I love you, I love you," as she gives Felix and husband, sprinter, and hurler Kenneth Ferguson, a hug.
