3 games to watch in Week 5 which give perspective on the Steelers’ future opponents

With the Pittsburgh Steelers continuing their season on Sunday, there will still be a multitude of games going on at the same time. When the smoke clears and Steelers Nation looks to see what else has gone on around the NFL in Week 5, there are a few matchups between two teams the Steelers will face later in the season or their next opponent. First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. This week, two of the three games were won by multiple scores.