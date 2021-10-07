CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears vs Raiders: Week 5 game preview

By Sam Householder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bears have finally committed to the quarterback the fans want, the playcaller the fans want and got a win to boot. So it’s been a good week for Chicago, but all of that came with the caveat “it’s the Lions!”. The Lions seem to, more often than not, be...

