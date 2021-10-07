Fountain Inn is training firefighters to be EMTs. Here’s why.
Throughout the Upstate, emergencies happen every day and local fire departments are often the first to respond to the scene of an accident or a call to 911. In Fountain Inn, the fire department is working to get its employees Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)-certified by offering an in-house six-month certification course, two nights a week and every other Saturday, said Fountain Inn Fire Department assistant chief Russell Alexander.greenvillejournal.com
