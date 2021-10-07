CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Inn, SC

Fountain Inn is training firefighters to be EMTs. Here’s why.

By Jeannie Putnam
greenvillejournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the Upstate, emergencies happen every day and local fire departments are often the first to respond to the scene of an accident or a call to 911. In Fountain Inn, the fire department is working to get its employees Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)-certified by offering an in-house six-month certification course, two nights a week and every other Saturday, said Fountain Inn Fire Department assistant chief Russell Alexander.

