CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Elk Grove Village mom helps American Girl become more inclusive with Eid doll outfit

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYasmina Blackburn joins Good Day Chicago to talk about the importance of inclusivity and how she prompted American Girl doll company to incorporate more Muslim representation.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Talking With Tami

American Girl Debuts World by Us Doll & Book Line To Champion Equality And Promote Unity

Today, American Girl, a cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, introduces a new cast of contemporary characters —Makena Williams™, Evette Peeters™, and Maritza Ochoa™—whose stories reflect several important social issues, including racial equality, environmentalism, and immigration, and the value of working together to create a better world. As told in a unique series of overlapping stories, the three young friends become passionate peers in speaking up for the causes they care about. Shared scenes told from multiple perspectives showcase each girl’s point of view and emphasize the importance of friendship, respect, fairness, and inclusion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Elk Grove Village, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Elk Grove Village, IL
Society
Jordan's

5 Unsafe Places To Avoid In Chicago.

Chicago is one of the largest and most vibrant cities in the United States. Unfortunately, Chicago has a very high violent crime rate; violent crimes include murders, abductions, assaults, and more. On the other hand, property crimes include burglary, theft, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County Record

Judge: McDonald's USA can't be sued because franchise restaurants don't let blind people walk through drive-thrus

CHICAGO — A federal judge has determined a legally blind man cannot sue McDonald’s for refusing to serve him as a pedestrian using drive-through lanes. Scott Magee, of Metairie, Louisiana, suffers from macular degeneration. He sued McDonald’s USA after being denied service in his hometown, as well as in San Francisco and Oakland, California. His complaint — similar to the arguments in an 2018 federal class action — argues the restaurant violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by keeping drive-through service open after closing walk-in dining areas, meaning people who cannot drive cannot purchase food unless they use Uber Eats, a third-party delivery service.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Girl#Elk Grove#Doll#Eid#Muslim
The Independent

Women share work horror stories after miscarriage as one employee says she was moved to baby clothes section

Social media users are sharing shocking stories of how they were mistreated at work following miscarriages, after a Twitter user posted a heartbreaking story of her own.“Asked the girl ringing up my clothes about her day and she said she was struggling because she’d just had a miscarriage and they made her work in the baby section,” Twitter user @no_goblins posted on Thursday.Since then, the post has garnered more than 16,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes, and has prompted numerous women to describe their own experiences on the subject.One women, a lawyer, said a colleague viciously berated her for trying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
psychologytoday.com

An Autism Mom's Long View of Inclusion and Difference

Inclusion for the disabled only works if adequate supports—and open minds—are present. "Real world" inclusion can sometimes be harmful or irrelevant for the atypical child. Society must recognize differences and not force "one size fits all" approaches on children or adults. All of my maternal life (almost 32 years as...
HEALTH
wgnradio.com

Elk Grove Village hosts Presidential visit and the global ‘Made In Elk Grove Expo’

The Mayor of Elk Grove Village, Craig B. Johnson, joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Mayor Johnson shares the honor of a visit from President Biden, in town to recognize Elk Grove’s position as home to North America’s largest industrial park and a global leader in business manufacturing and technology. Mayor Johnson fills us in on excitement for the upcoming “Made in Elk Grove, Manufacturing and Technology Expo” coming up Oct 11th. We learn that some of the biggest companies from around the world have a home in Elk Grove Village and that “almost anything manufactured, probably has parts from right here” said Mayor Johnson. Olympic legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee will help kick things off with a key note speech and shares the additional connection that the Village has in supporting our USA Olympic athletes. For more information on the expo and ways to connect your business with the world through Elk Grove Village, be sure to check out https://www.madeinelkgroveexpo.com/
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy