Alabama Football vs Texas A&M Preview: When the Crimson Tide has the Ball

To start off, I’m going to link to our preview of the Aggie defense from 2020, because, to be honest, not a whole lot has changed. Defensive coordinator Mike Elko returns for his 4th season in College Station. He’s consistently had the Aggies sporting a top-35 overall defense, and twice has had them 2nd overall as a run stopping unit. They’re currently 5th in the nation in points allowed, at 12.6 per game.