Another way to listen. As you are asking yourself better questions, pay attention to your intuition, and carve out time to reconnect to that inner guidance. Everyone has an inner guidance system that knows what’s best, where to focus and what to let go of. With a dry-erase marker, draw a heart on your bathroom mirror and rearview mirror to remind you to check in and listen to what your intuition is saying to you. Your inner guidance is for your highest good and can lead you to finding more joy, fun and contentment in your life.

