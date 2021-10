Black Country, New Road and Porridge Radio are among the artists who are set to perform at the Climate Music Blowout event in London this weekend. The event, which will take place at EartH in Hackney, London on Sunday (October 17), will include a full evening of live music, following a conference where leading UK music industry figures and artists will discuss how music can play a leading role in the response to the climate emergency.

