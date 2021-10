In its battle for the fans of the future, the NHL is hoping its two new TV partners can give hockey a leg up. This week, the league will have its first look at ESPN’s and WarnerMedia’s differing strategies for growing the sport without losing its diehard supporters. ESPN gets the first shot Tuesday, as the 2021-22 season starts in Tampa Bay, home of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, followed by the first game of the expansion Seattle Kraken. “It’s a massive responsibility,” ESPN NHL studio anchor Steve Levy said about supporting the sport during a press call last...

