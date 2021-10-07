CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why Gabby Petito Homicide Case Could Be a Jurisdictional Mess

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acYJn_0cK4OXOl00

While the manhunt continues for person of interest Brian Laundrie, other factors complicate the case of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old hiker who died recently.

The authorities ruled her death as a homicide, although no specific cause of death or time of death has been declared. But now, TMZ reports that where she was killed could create a jurisdictional catastrophe when it comes to prosecuting the killer.

Per the outlet, investigators are trying to determine if she was killed in the same place where they found her body. Police discovered Gabby Petito’s remains in the vicinity of Grand Teton National Park and Bridger-Teton National Forest Service in Wyoming. Both of those locations fall under federal jurisdiction.

But if she was killed off federal lands and then just buried in the national park or forest, the case gets turned over to state authorities. Currently, the FBI has been compiling evidence and conducting the investigation. The progress they’ve made could take a huge step back if suddenly state authorities have to take over the case.

But what happens if the authorities can’t determine the exact location where Gabby Petito died?

Then, according to TMZ, the case will default to the place where her body was found. So, federal lands and federal jurisdiction. The U.S.Attorney would lead the prosecution of the killer, whoever it might be.

As of right now, Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie has only been deemed a person of interest in the case. Police do have a warrant out for his arrest for fraud after he used someone else’s debit card. But until the authorities find Laundrie, we won’t have the full picture of what happened to Petito during their months-long cross-country road trip.

What’s Going on in the Search for Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend, Brian Laundrie?

It’s been over three weeks since people last saw Brian Laundrie. His family reported that they last saw him on Sept. 14, after he claimed he was going for a hike in Carlton Reserve. Police have been searching the nature reserve near the Laundrie’s home in North Port, Florida, for weeks now.

Other sources say they saw him in North Carolina, like hiker Dennis Davis. The 53-year-old called 911 on Saturday after speaking to a strange man on the Appalachian Trail. The man in a white pick-up truck waved him down near the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

At the time, Davis didn’t know who he spoke to. But now he’s absolutely certain it was Gabby Petito’s boyfriend.

“He was talking wild, he said that his girlfriend left him and he had to go out to California to see her,” Davis said in the audio clip. “He was acting funny. And I wasn’t sure what he looked like. And then … I went and parked and pulled up the photographs of him. I’m 99.99 percent sure that was him.”

Davis reportedly spoke to the FBI Wednesday, Oct. 6, about his experience. We’ll see if there’s any credibility to his claim.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Why One Lawyer Thinks the FBI May Already Know Where Brian Laundrie Is

Brian Laundrie went “missing,” on September 17. Since then, several individuals and organizations have been hunting for him. Local and federal law enforcement have been tracking him. Additionally, John Walsh, internet sleuths, and even reality TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter have inserted themselves into the hunt. Currently, it seems like the whole world wants to know where Laundrie is hiding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc7ny.com

'Heartbreaking' update in Gabby Petito case

A body "consistent with the description of" Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The FBI Denver, the National Park Service and law enforcement made the announcement during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
New York Post

Witness saw man ‘acting weird’ near where Petito’s body was found

Another “van life” camper believes she saw Brian Laundrie “acting weird” near the site where Gabby Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming — and claims she tipped off the FBI to her remains. Jessica Schultz, a graphic designer who has been living in a camper for over four years, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tyla

Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
CELEBRITIES
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Davis
wmleader.com

Newly surfaced docs reveal why Gabby Petito’s mother feared the worst

Gabby Petito’s mother began to fear the worst for her daughter because of an “odd” text she received on Aug. 27, newly surfaced documents revealed. The text came one day after Petito’s final Instagram post and four days before her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, arrived in the couple’s van in Florida without her, according to an application for a search warrant made public Monday.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

What does Yellowstone’s ‘zone of death’ have to do with Gabby Petito?

The case of Long Island woman Gabby Petito’s disappearance has reignited theories about a “zone of death” in Yellowstone National Park where a murderer could get off scot-free. Petito last called her family from Grand Teton National Park, which neighbors Yellowstone National Park — where a glitch in the Constitution...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Grand Teton National Park#National Forest Service
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Witness says Brian Laundrie fought ‘aggressively’ over her cellphone

Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie fought “aggressively” over her cellphone during an argument in Utah last month, a new witness has alleged.According to a witness identified as Chris, 22-year-old Ms Petito was said to have asked Mr Laundrie why he had to “be so mean” to her after a fight outside of a store in Moab, Utah, on 12 August. As the New York Post reported on Tuesday night, Chris told investigators that the pair were fighting “aggressively” in front of the store, and that he witnessed 23-year-old Mr Laundrie take Ms Petio’s phone, which...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Mystery over makeshift cross discovered in riverbed close to where remains recovered

A makeshift cross fashioned from pebbles has been found in a riverbed close to where the FBI recovered what it believes are the remains of Gabby Petito.As a coroner performed an autopsy on the remains, in a bid to formally identify them and to try and determine a cause of death, officials also opened up the spread creek campsite, about 20 miles of Jackson, where the body was found.As they did, journalists found the cross, fashioned from 18 pebbles, most of them grey but one of them notably pink, in a riverbed, apparently close to where the remains had been.Dotted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s final text message to mom revealed

The last text message from Gabby Petito’s phone warned that she didn’t have phone service in Yosemite National Park — and was sent two days before her van emerged in Florida, her mother told The Post on Wednesday. Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said she received the message from her daughter’s...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

244K+
Followers
25K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy