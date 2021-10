Chop Dawg describes itself as an app development agency, but these days that can mean helping startups build and scale software over many years. Founded in 2009 by Joshua Davidson when he was 16 years old, the Philadelphia-based company has worked on the launch of over 350 digital products to date. Clients range from big companies like Six Flags Great Adventure, to startups like SLAY, a fitness app by Mari Llewellyn, and nonprofits like Village Pledge, which is working to eliminate student-loan debt.

