DAYS’s Jackée Harry Books New Series

Cover picture for the articleJackée Harry (Paulina, DAYS) has a new project that has been ordered to series. The actress will star in the Freeform comedy, EVERYTHING’S TRASH, as Zora. “Back in May, I filmed a pilot with the hilarious @dopequeenpheebs for @freeform and I’m so excited that everyone will get to see the genius of this woman on their screens soon!” she posted on Instagram. “Congrats on the series order, @dopequeenpheebs! You deserve it. 😘♥️ #EverythingsTrash.”

Days of Our Lives' Jackée Harry is once again heading to primetime. The actress stars in the upcoming Freeform comedy series Everything's Trash. Based on comic and 2 Dope Queens star Phoebe Robinson's book, "Everything's Trash, But It's Okay," the show centers on Robinson, a 30-something podcaster whose life is a huge mess. She must get it together and start being an adult after her older brother Jayden (Jordan Carlos) is the frontrunner in an election.
