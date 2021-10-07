CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Executive Voice: Exec sees opportunity in 'she-cession' to rebuild electrical contracting workforce

By Ed Sealover
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Janet Martin is the president of the national association of non-union contractors. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close January 10, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and resilience among small businesses, highlighting their contributions to metro Denver's community.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Denver Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: KDA Properties LLC, Premier Services Inc. and more

Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded four business filings - including two with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended Oct. 1, 2021. Year to date through Oct. 1, 2021, the court recorded 45 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -49 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver Business Journal

Entrepreneurs Continue to Seek Out the Payroll Vault Franchise Opportunity

Payroll Vault Franchising is the entrepreneur’s opportunity to startup a boutique-style full-service payroll and workforce management solutions business in their community, allowing both the company and services to remain local to support business owners and maintain a uniquely personal touch. Sean Manning, CEO/Founder, has inspired entrepreneurs nationwide by exceeding the conventional standards of the payroll industry. A second-generation Certified Public Accountant (CPA), he was among the first to transition into a paperless environment and implement the technology of client portals to increase access, efficiency, and support for accounting clients. Sean’s forward-thinking attitude has led him to pioneer an innovative approach to the payroll industry. Payroll Vault is strategically partnered with globally renowned software companies to ensure the technologies are provided that are required for start-to-finish payroll processing. The alignment with one of the leading providers of payroll software systems is the assurance that Payroll Vault has one of the top software platforms available to clients with world class and secure data storage. The pivotability of the Payroll Vault Team, from the corporate to the local franchise office, to proactively plan and react when global circumstances occur, is being proven during the open-ended COVID-19 pandemic. Payroll Vault’s sound business systems can sustain a remote approach to virtually any situation. With the amount of shuffling the nation needs to accomplish, they haven’t skipped a beat and maintained the integrity and promise of personalized communication and access pledged to their clients. At the franchise level, the Team has been able to shift to virtual communications effortlessly. The global pandemic has presented Payroll Vault the opportunity to demonstrate to clients and prospective franchisees that this business can be successfully operated from anywhere, anytime, while continuing to build trust and integrity throughout all levels of the business. About Payroll Vault Payroll Vault’s mission began in 2008 with the founding office in Littleton, Colorado focused on re-defining payroll solutions, complemented with unparalleled client service. In 2012, Payroll Vault launched its franchise system and has grown the brand across the United States with numerous franchise locations that operate with a distinct competitive edge with a client retention rate of 98%. Payroll and workforce management solutions continue to be growing requirements for business owners, and Payroll Vault Franchising offers the opportunity to own a local full-service payroll company supported by a team of experts with a nationally recognized brand. Its franchisees are provided systems and strategies, and moreover, are trained on business best practices so they are set up for success to operate a profitable payroll business in an increasingly in-demand industry. Payroll Vault as a system is defined by its cultural development and is evident throughout the client and franchisee experiences. When people are encouraged to help create and mold the culture and offered a safe environment to do so, it advances the business exponentially. Everyone’s passion in their experience creates excitement and new opportunities, creating a culture of trust, bold ideas, confident risk, and lengthens the client lifecycle.
LITTLETON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cession#National Association#Dbj
Denver Business Journal

Good Works: S&P Global aims to 'accelerate progress in the world'

"Through the ratings, benchmarks, data and analytics S&P Global provides, we work to accelerate progress in the world." 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close January 10, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and resilience among small businesses,...
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

2021 Denver-area Office Furniture and Services Providers

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by Denver Business Journal. Only companies that replied to our inquiries were included in this List. The Denver area is defined as the seven-county metro (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties).
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

2021 Denver-area Coworking Companies

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by Denver Business Journal. Only companies that replied to our inquiries were included in this List. The Denver area is defined as the seven-county metro (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties). In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Galvanize, ranked No. 10 on last year’s List, did not respond in time for publication.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Denver Business Journal

Energy exec lists eclectic Denver-area estate with a 120-year-old adobe house for $21M (Photos)

Tucked away in the suburbs of Denver is an estate so well-hidden, even the mayor of the area didn't know it existed. Located at multiple addresses, including 5280 S. University Blvd., in Greenwood Village, the eclectic property is described in marketing materials as a "once-in-a-lifetime estate" and the asking price is an eye-popping $21 million.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
Denver Business Journal

RSM Denver Office Announces New Office Leader

RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – is pleased to announce that Kathy Healey is the new office leader for RSM’s Denver office, effective October 1, 2021. As office leader, Kathy will work to support the firm’s strategy and vision, as well as our team-oriented culture. Kathy has more than 18 years of experience providing audit services, focused on the financial services industry. During her nine years as an audit partner, Kathy has served a variety of clients including business and professional services, manufacturing, construction, and consumer products clients. She also leads the Colorado audit practice, participates on firm interoffice inspection teams and serves as the concurring reviewer on several engagements. Kathy is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants and serves as an accounting advisory board member for Colorado State University and as a steering committee member for Denver’s CFO Leadership Council. Kathy succeeds Steve Riddle, who has been the Denver Office Leader for 13 years, and will retire from RSM in April 2022. In addition to his Office Leader role, Steve served as the state and local tax practice leader for RSM’s Central Region and has more than 30 years of experience in the sales, use, telecommunications, process improvement, automation, and state tax credits and incentives areas. About RSM US LLP RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment. RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 48,000 people across 120 countries.
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
785
Followers
2K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy